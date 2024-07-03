iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd Company Summary

1.76
(1.15%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Limited, was incorporated on 20th July , 1984 in Delhi, with the main objects of financing industrial enterprises by way of making loans and advances. The Company is dealing in Shares, Stocks, Debentures, Bonds, Securities and other investments. It also finances, Corporations and Other Individuals by way of loans or advances or subscribing to capital. With the present focus on providing innovative and structured solutions for debt related requirements of Indian companies, the Company aims to widen its relationship within the Indian financial ecosystem and enter potential areas like infrastructure financing and long-term project financing.

