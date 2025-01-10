Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ABHISHEK FINLEASE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give a statement in "Annexure A" on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company did not have any pending litigations which have impact on its financial position in its financial statements;

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. According to the information and explanation given to us:

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The company has not paid proposed dividend during the year subsequent to the year-end by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

VI. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only with effect from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the management, remuneration has paid/provided during the Current Year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

For AKGVG & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.: 131546W Priyank Shah Partner Membership No.: 118627 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24118627BKEFUK8147 Place: Ahmedabad

"Annexure A" referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024 we report that:

(i) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets as disclosed in the books of accounts.

b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them over the period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

c) Based on our examination, there is no immovable property under Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of Inventories:

a) The Company is an investment company, primarily rendering financial services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) During the year the Company has not provided any loans and advances in the nature of loans, and not provided security, guarantee to any other entities. Hence reporting under 3(iii) of Paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans and Investments in respect of which provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no securities or guarantees given in respect of which provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the provision of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and according to explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the service of the Company. Accordingly, the provision of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(vii) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, service tax, goods and service tax, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanation given to us, The Company has not taken any loans including term loans or borrowings, secured or unsecured. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) According to the information and explanation given to us:

a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) According to the information and explanation given to us:

a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by management there are no Whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us:

a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and has obtained the registration.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Further according to the information and explanation provided to us the company continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC.

d) There is only the company which is Core Investment Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly auditor has considered requirement of considered the objections, issues or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors is complied.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 22 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the company, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 2(f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of Our Report of even date of Abhishek Finlease Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Abhishek Finlease Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note")

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements., both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Guidance Note and those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial Controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operative effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our audit opinion on the internal financial control system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.