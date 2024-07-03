iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhishek Finlease Ltd Share Price

58.67
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.67
  • Day's High58.67
  • 52 Wk High79.41
  • Prev. Close57.52
  • Day's Low58.67
  • 52 Wk Low 23.52
  • Turnover (lac)2.35
  • P/E122.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.62
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Abhishek Finlease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

58.67

Prev. Close

57.52

Turnover(Lac.)

2.35

Day's High

58.67

Day's Low

58.67

52 Week's High

79.41

52 Week's Low

23.52

Book Value

10.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.02

P/E

122.38

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Abhishek Finlease Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

Abhishek Finlease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Abhishek Finlease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.74%

Non-Promoter- 27.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abhishek Finlease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.26

4.26

4.26

4.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.16

-0.05

-0.16

-0.27

Net Worth

4.42

4.21

4.1

3.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

-2.19

0.09

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Abhishek Finlease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abhishek Finlease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Mahendrabhai Manchndlal Shall

Non Executive Director

Vasantbalaben Mahendrabhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Sanket Mahendrahhai Shall

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipul Thakkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krushang Kansara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abhishek Finlease Ltd

Summary

Abhishek Finlease Limited, formally known as V. M. Shah Finance Ltd was established in February, 1995, which then after got changed to Abhishek Finlease Limited. The Company provides high quality Non- Banking Financial Services in short term & long term investments. The company provides investment consultancy services for optimum allocation of clients funds. It uses systematic processes, state of the art technology and perfect communication to help offer quality services to the borrowers. One cannot avoid tax on short-term or long-term investment. However, one can claim deductions to lower the tax liability on investment.
Company FAQs

What is the Abhishek Finlease Ltd share price today?

The Abhishek Finlease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Finlease Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is ₹25.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is 122.38 and 5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abhishek Finlease Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhishek Finlease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is ₹23.52 and ₹79.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abhishek Finlease Ltd?

Abhishek Finlease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.51%, 3 Years at 60.32%, 1 Year at 144.56%, 6 Month at 48.32%, 3 Month at 12.32% and 1 Month at 43.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abhishek Finlease Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.26 %

