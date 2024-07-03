SectorFinance
Open₹58.67
Prev. Close₹57.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.35
Day's High₹58.67
Day's Low₹58.67
52 Week's High₹79.41
52 Week's Low₹23.52
Book Value₹10.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.02
P/E122.38
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.26
4.26
4.26
4.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.16
-0.05
-0.16
-0.27
Net Worth
4.42
4.21
4.1
3.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
-2.19
0.09
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Mahendrabhai Manchndlal Shall
Non Executive Director
Vasantbalaben Mahendrabhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Sanket Mahendrahhai Shall
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipul Thakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krushang Kansara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Abhishek Finlease Ltd
Summary
Abhishek Finlease Limited, formally known as V. M. Shah Finance Ltd was established in February, 1995, which then after got changed to Abhishek Finlease Limited. The Company provides high quality Non- Banking Financial Services in short term & long term investments. The company provides investment consultancy services for optimum allocation of clients funds. It uses systematic processes, state of the art technology and perfect communication to help offer quality services to the borrowers. One cannot avoid tax on short-term or long-term investment. However, one can claim deductions to lower the tax liability on investment.
Read More
The Abhishek Finlease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is ₹25.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is 122.38 and 5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhishek Finlease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhishek Finlease Ltd is ₹23.52 and ₹79.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abhishek Finlease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.51%, 3 Years at 60.32%, 1 Year at 144.56%, 6 Month at 48.32%, 3 Month at 12.32% and 1 Month at 43.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.