Abhishek Finlease Ltd Company Summary

63.45
(1.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:40:00 PM

Abhishek Finlease Ltd Summary

Abhishek Finlease Limited, formally known as V. M. Shah Finance Ltd was established in February, 1995, which then after got changed to Abhishek Finlease Limited. The Company provides high quality Non- Banking Financial Services in short term & long term investments. The company provides investment consultancy services for optimum allocation of clients funds. It uses systematic processes, state of the art technology and perfect communication to help offer quality services to the borrowers. One cannot avoid tax on short-term or long-term investment. However, one can claim deductions to lower the tax liability on investment.

