Abhishek Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

62.25
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhishek Finlease Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.26

4.26

4.26

4.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.16

-0.05

-0.16

-0.27

Net Worth

4.42

4.21

4.1

3.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.07

0.02

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.43

4.28

4.12

4.06

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.1

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.19

0.19

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.36

0.39

0.3

0.39

Inventories

0.68

0.67

0.63

0.69

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.04

0.08

0.06

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.02

0

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.34

-0.39

-0.35

Cash

2

1.64

1.34

1.11

Total Assets

2.57

2.32

1.87

1.73

