Abhishek Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.26
4.26
4.26
4.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.16
-0.05
-0.16
-0.27
Net Worth
4.42
4.21
4.1
3.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.07
0.02
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.43
4.28
4.12
4.06
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.1
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.19
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.36
0.39
0.3
0.39
Inventories
0.68
0.67
0.63
0.69
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.04
0.08
0.06
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.34
-0.39
-0.35
Cash
2
1.64
1.34
1.11
Total Assets
2.57
2.32
1.87
1.73
