To,

The Members,

Abhishek Finlease Limited

Ahmedabad

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY (STANDALONE)

The Boards Report is prepared based on the stand alone financial statements of the company.

(Amount in Rs)

PARTICULAR 2023-2024 2022-2023 Total Income for the year was 24,28,014 10,39,309 Depreciation 3,00,838 3,64,926 Profit/ (Loss) before taxation 27,28,852 14,04,235 Provision for taxation 6,00,000 3,35,000 Profit/ (Loss) after taxation 21,28,852 10,69,235 Prior period expenses and Adjustments -- -- Balance available for appropriation 21,28,852 10,69,235 Transferred to General Reserve 4,25,770 2,13,847 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 17,03,082 8,55,388

2. OPERATION & REVIEW

To receive, consider and adopt the audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and Statement of Profit & Loss together with Notes forming part thereto ("Financial Statement") for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and Report of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Total Revenue from operation of the company is Rs. 24,28,014/- And the net Profit after tax is Rs. 17,03,082/- For the Financial year 2023 - 24.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of directors of your company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended on 31stMarch, 2024.

4. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company has transferred amount to reserve as per the applicable RBI norms. Therefore, our company proposed to transfer the rest of the amount to Profit and Loss account of the Company.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

During the year, there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

7. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board composition of the Company shall be as follows:

Sr.No. Name of Directors/KMPs Designation DIN No 1 Mahendrabhai Manchndlal Shah Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer 01591552 2 Vasantbalaben Mahendrabhai Shah Non-Executive Director 08456570 3 Sanket Mahendrabhai Shah Non-Executive Director 01575009 4 Vipulkumar Banshilal Thakkar Non-Executive Independent Director 08456570 5 Krushang Kansara Non-Executive Independent Director 0009291665 6 Manohar Chunara Company Secretary

• Mr. Sanket M Shah is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re- appointment.

8. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

During the Year under the review the Board of Directors metting 5 (Five) times.

9. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of Secretarial Standard 1 (relating to meetings of the Board of Directors) and Secretarial Standard 2 (relating to General Meetings) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

10. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board. The evaluation covered functioning and composition of the Board, understanding of the roles and responsibilities, experience, competencies, participation at the Board meetings.

Evaluation of the Board and its compositions was carried out through a defined process covering the areas of the Boards functioning viz. composition of the Board, understanding of roles and responsibilities, experience and competencies, contribution at the meetings etc.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements. The Board has inter alia reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls relating to its financial statements.

During the year, such Controls were tested and no reportable material weakness was observed

13. CHANGE IN CAPITAL SRUCTURE OF COMPANY

During the period under review, no changes occurred in capital structure of the company.

14. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY

There are No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate on the date of this report.

15. ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration)

Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at http://www.finservices.co.in

16. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

• STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139 & 142 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, AKGVG & Associates.,Chartered Accountants, Audit Firm has been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the company to hold position from this Annual General Meeting to ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) at such remuneration including applicable taxes, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Auditors. Consent of the Auditor has been taken for such appointment.

• COST AUDITORS

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Mr. Mehul Kedarbhai Raval, Practicing Company Secretary have been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed to this report as "Annexure - A". The report is self-explanatory.

17. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the period under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing the details of deposits which are in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

18. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

In terms of rule (9) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year, the Company has not given any loan, guarantee or provided security in connection with the loan to any other body corporate or person or made any investments hence no particulars of the loans, guarantees or investments falling under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided by the Board.

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review, there are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

22. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There is no significant and material order was passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

I. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy : Nil

II. the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy : None

III. the capital investment on energy conservation equipments : Nil

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

I. the efforts made towards technology absorption : None

II. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: None

III. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

a) The details of technology imported :None

b) The year of import : N.A.

c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed : N.A.

d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof:N.A.

e) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

C. THERE WAS NO FOREIGN EXCHANGE INFLOW OR OUTFLOW DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

24. POLICY ON NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the Company at http://www.finservices.co.in and the salient features of the same has been enclosed as "Annexure- B".

25. PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES

During the year under review, none of the employees were in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed under Section 197 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

26. DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has formulated and adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at work place in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.

The Company always endeavours to create and provide an environment to its employees and external individuals engaged with the Company that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has in place a robust policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual harassment.

During the year under review, there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported and received.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in proactive and efficient manner. The Company periodically assesses risk in the internal and external Environment, along with the cost of treating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in its strategy, business and operational plans.

The Company, through its risk management process, strives to contain impact and likelihood of the risk within the risk appetite as agreed from time to time with the Board of Directors.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Annual Report identifies key risks, which can affect the performance of the Company.

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy for a systematic approach to control risks. The Risk Management Policy of the Company developed in line with the business strategy lays down procedures for risk identification, evaluation, monitoring, review and reporting.

28. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as Required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, forms an integral part of this Report and provide Companys current working and future outlook.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirement) Regulation, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance is not applicable on the Company.

30. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continuous support received from the Members, customers, suppliers, bankers, various statutory bodies of the Government of India and the Companys employees at all levels.