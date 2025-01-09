iifl-logo-icon 1
Abhishek Finlease Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of forthcoming Board Meting held on 09-01-2025 at 03:00 PM at Registered office Address Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was supposed to be held on today i.e. Thursday, 9th January, 2025 at 3:00 P.M., is now rescheduled to Thursday, 16th January, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 402, Wall Street - I, Opp. Orient Club Nr. Gujarat College, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 006, to discuss and consider, inter-alia: To consider and approve the notice convening Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company To consider and approve the draft Valuation Report. Any other agenda or business matter with the permission of the Chair (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting2 Jan 202527 Dec 2024
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares on preferential basis. 2. Any other agenda/business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Please find herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/01/2025)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday 28th October2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office address to approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 and other business transaction as per agenda. Please find herewith PDF file of Un audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 including Assets and Liability statement and Limited Review Report and Cash flow statement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Abhishek Finlease Limited will be held on Tuesday 3rd September2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office address to finalize the date of AGM and venue and other business transaction as per agenda. Out Come of Board Meeting held on Today regarding the date and venue of the AGM and Other Agenda (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Abhishek Finlease Limited will be held on Thursday 1st August2024 at 2:00 p.m. at registered office address to approve the Un audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-6-2024 and other business transaction as per agenda. Please Find herewith PDF file of Un Audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Abhishek Finlease Limited will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 At 01:30 P.M. at registered office address to approve the Audited financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 and Auditors Report and other business transaction as per agenda of the notice. Outcome of board meeting for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Abhishek Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Abhishek Finlease Limited will be held on Saturday 27th January2024 at 01.30 P.M. at registered office address to approve the Un audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 and other business transaction as per agenda. Please find herewith PDF file of Un audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

