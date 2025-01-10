TOTHE MEMBERSOF

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our reports.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 01 Revenue Recognition (refer to the summary of material accounting policies in point 2.02 (b) and the disclosures in note 2.24 of the standalone financial statements) The Company derives significant portion of its revenue from long-term projects. Estimation of efforts is a critical estimate to determine revenues for contract. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty as it requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred till date, efforts required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations. Some of the contracts have complex terms and conditions requiring management analysis, judgement and application of guidance for appropriate recognition of revenue and the corresponding balances of accounts receivables, unbilled revenues and deferred revenues. In consideration of certain key judgements and principles used for recognition of revenue we have identified this matter to be a key audit matter. We have performed walkthrough and understood the process and tested key controls associated with the revenue recognition process. We made enquiries of management and analysed contracts on sample basis to evaluate whether revenue was recognized in accordance with their terms and conditions. 1. Assessed the Companys accounting policies relating to revenue recognition. 2. Checked the revenue recognition from contracts by reading the supporting documents including inspection of contracts / statement of work/purchase orders from customers and documents evidencing delivery, on a test check basis; 3. Checked, pre and post year end, sample of revenue recognized and agreed with the supporting documents; 02 4. Checked the Standalone Ind AS financial statement disclosures in this regard. Receivable from Government customers (refer to disclosures in note 2.05 & 2.10 of the standalone financial statements) The Gross balance of trade receivables as at March 31, 2024 amounted to INR 4,568.23/- Lakhs, which comprises of receivable from Government INR 4477.57/- lakhs. We evaluated the companys processes and controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and review of credit risks of customers. Our audit procedures include: The assessment of the recoverability of the receivables from the Government Customers, requires management to make judgements and estimates to assess the certainty regarding the recoverability from Government Customer. Accordingly, this 1. We evaluated managements continuous assessment of the assumption used in the recoverability assessment. These considerations include whether there are regular receipts from the customers, past collection history as well as an assessment of the customers credit ability to make repayments; has been identified as a Key audit Matter. 2. We have checked the subsequent collection made from the Government debtors and discussed with management the reasons of any long outstanding amounts and correspondences with the customers; 3. We have checked the calculation of delay risk under expected credit loss model. 4. Evaluated the standalone financial statement disclosure in this regard. 03 Assessment of fair value of Quoted equity investment and Mutual Fund Investment (refer to disclosures in note 2.09 of the standalone financial statements- Investment in Quoted Equity shares and Mutual Fund) The Company has quoted equity Our audit procedures included the following: investment and Quoted Mutual fund as at the Balance sheet date. The investment is carried at fair values, a fair valuation is done as per the requirement of Ind AS- 109. 1. Obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the fair valuation of quoted equity share and mutual fund. The Fair value measurement of the Quoted equity shares and Quoted Mutual Fund was a key Audit matter because 2. Assessed the carrying value/fair value calculations of all individually material investments, where applicable, to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within an acceptable range determined basis the fair valuation reports and statement. - The value of quoted equity shares and mutual fund is material to the financial statements, and 3. Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. - As at the Balance sheet date March 31, 2024, the value of quoted equity shares and mutual fund is amounted to INR 8023.55/- Lakhs representing 46.72% of total current assets and 36.12 % of total equity. The value of Quoted Equity shares and Mutual Fund represents majority of the balance sheet value. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the fair value of quoted equity investments and mutual funds.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this our auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charges with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Those Charged with Governance Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Actfor safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system (with reference to standalone financial statement) in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Director use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. •

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matter communicated with those charge with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in audit of standalone financial statement of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law and regulation preclude public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that the matters should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over the financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid or provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 2.31 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have beenadvanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is inaccordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LIMITED)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024 we report that:

i. Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets

b. The Company has regular program of verification of Property, Plant & Equipment by which all Property, Plant & Equipment of the Company are being verified in a phased manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to program, a portion of Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification conducted during the year as compared with book records.

c. Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self- constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right-of-Use Assets) and Intangible assets during the year;

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. Inventories

a. The Company is in the business of providing software services and does not have any physical inventory. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has sanctioned working capital not exceeding the limit of five crore rupees, in aggregate from Banks, hence paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company

iii. The Company has not made investments in, and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Hence, clause 3 (iii)(a) to (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with Respect to the loans, making investment and providing guarantee and securities, as applicable

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year.

The Company does not have any unclaimed deposits and therefore the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act, are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. Statutory Dues

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, duty of customs and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income-tax, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, duty of customs and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of duty of customs, goods and service tax and Income tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of theCompany, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debtinstruments) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertibledebentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by itsofficers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rules, 2014 with the central government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) Based on our enquires and according to the information and explanation given by the management, we have been informed that no whistle blower complaint has been received during the year

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the detail transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by applicable Indian Accounting Standard.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company hasan internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet and as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due with a period of oneyear from the Balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In Our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.