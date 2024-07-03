Summary

ABM Knowledgeware Limited was incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company under the name Evergo Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd. In February 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and they changed their name to Evergo Capital Markets (India) Limited . Further, the name got changed to Evergo Capital Ltd in 1997 and to ABM Knowledgeware Limited in March, 2001.ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is an information technology company in India. The company is engaged in providing software development services and sale of computers and peripherals. Their products include ABM MaiNet, ABM CARE, ABM MOIS and CRM for power distribution utilities.The company business focuses on providing e-Governance solutions to municipal bodies, CRM solution for electricity distribution companies, and automation of billing, accounting and collection for water distribution authorities. Their services include IT enabling citizen services, grievances management, document journey and pendencies monitoring, water billing and accounting software and ERP.In the year 1996, the company made an initial public issue of 55 lakh equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each. In the year 1998, the company made a strategic decision to focus on Software and Services business for E-Governance in the domestic market. As per the scheme of amalgamation, the company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Mumbai (formerly known as Advent Business Machines Ltd) with effect fr

