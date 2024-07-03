iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Share Price

178.6
(-8.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202
  • Day's High204
  • 52 Wk High204.4
  • Prev. Close195.55
  • Day's Low176
  • 52 Wk Low 96.5
  • Turnover (lac)112.72
  • P/E24.69
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value113.4
  • EPS7.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)357.24
  • Div. Yield0.65
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

202

Prev. Close

195.55

Turnover(Lac.)

112.72

Day's High

204

Day's Low

176

52 Week's High

204.4

52 Week's Low

96.5

Book Value

113.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

357.24

P/E

24.69

EPS

7.92

Divi. Yield

0.65

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 32.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

211.92

199.66

189.21

177.04

Net Worth

222.16

209.9

199.45

187.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

83.58

73.65

60.27

60.58

yoy growth (%)

13.48

22.2

-0.51

-36.28

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-29.73

-25.26

-24.34

-29.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.43

25.85

19.2

19.15

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.15

-1.15

-1.59

Tax paid

-4.58

-6.26

-3.89

-4.7

Working capital

-3.64

29.75

-25.86

-8.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.48

22.2

-0.51

-36.28

Op profit growth

-24.28

36.92

-12.26

-33.79

EBIT growth

-24.75

35.13

-0.08

-31.53

Net profit growth

-24.21

27.92

5.95

-21.12

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

91.15

79.74

95.6

89.33

72.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

91.15

79.74

95.6

89.33

72.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.34

5.06

3.92

4.96

4.38

View Annually Results

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABM Knowledgeware Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prakash B Rane

Non Executive Director

Supriya P Rane

Independent Director

Sharadchandra D Abhyankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarika Ghanekar

Independent Director

Sumit D Chowdhury

Independent Director

Devendra Parulekar

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar V Dugade

Independent Director

Punit Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABM Knowledgeware Ltd

Summary

ABM Knowledgeware Limited was incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company under the name Evergo Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd. In February 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and they changed their name to Evergo Capital Markets (India) Limited . Further, the name got changed to Evergo Capital Ltd in 1997 and to ABM Knowledgeware Limited in March, 2001.ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is an information technology company in India. The company is engaged in providing software development services and sale of computers and peripherals. Their products include ABM MaiNet, ABM CARE, ABM MOIS and CRM for power distribution utilities.The company business focuses on providing e-Governance solutions to municipal bodies, CRM solution for electricity distribution companies, and automation of billing, accounting and collection for water distribution authorities. Their services include IT enabling citizen services, grievances management, document journey and pendencies monitoring, water billing and accounting software and ERP.In the year 1996, the company made an initial public issue of 55 lakh equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each. In the year 1998, the company made a strategic decision to focus on Software and Services business for E-Governance in the domestic market. As per the scheme of amalgamation, the company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Mumbai (formerly known as Advent Business Machines Ltd) with effect fr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ABM Knowledgeware Ltd share price today?

The ABM Knowledgeware Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is ₹357.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is 24.69 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABM Knowledgeware Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is ₹96.5 and ₹204.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd?

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.84%, 3 Years at 15.23%, 1 Year at 43.52%, 6 Month at 24.83%, 3 Month at 44.37% and 1 Month at 53.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.92 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 32.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ABM Knowledgeware Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.