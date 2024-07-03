Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹202
Prev. Close₹195.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.72
Day's High₹204
Day's Low₹176
52 Week's High₹204.4
52 Week's Low₹96.5
Book Value₹113.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)357.24
P/E24.69
EPS7.92
Divi. Yield0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
211.92
199.66
189.21
177.04
Net Worth
222.16
209.9
199.45
187.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
83.58
73.65
60.27
60.58
yoy growth (%)
13.48
22.2
-0.51
-36.28
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-29.73
-25.26
-24.34
-29.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.43
25.85
19.2
19.15
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.15
-1.15
-1.59
Tax paid
-4.58
-6.26
-3.89
-4.7
Working capital
-3.64
29.75
-25.86
-8.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.48
22.2
-0.51
-36.28
Op profit growth
-24.28
36.92
-12.26
-33.79
EBIT growth
-24.75
35.13
-0.08
-31.53
Net profit growth
-24.21
27.92
5.95
-21.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
91.15
79.74
95.6
89.33
72.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
91.15
79.74
95.6
89.33
72.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.34
5.06
3.92
4.96
4.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prakash B Rane
Non Executive Director
Supriya P Rane
Independent Director
Sharadchandra D Abhyankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarika Ghanekar
Independent Director
Sumit D Chowdhury
Independent Director
Devendra Parulekar
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar V Dugade
Independent Director
Punit Kumar Jain
Reports by ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
Summary
ABM Knowledgeware Limited was incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company under the name Evergo Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd. In February 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and they changed their name to Evergo Capital Markets (India) Limited . Further, the name got changed to Evergo Capital Ltd in 1997 and to ABM Knowledgeware Limited in March, 2001.ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is an information technology company in India. The company is engaged in providing software development services and sale of computers and peripherals. Their products include ABM MaiNet, ABM CARE, ABM MOIS and CRM for power distribution utilities.The company business focuses on providing e-Governance solutions to municipal bodies, CRM solution for electricity distribution companies, and automation of billing, accounting and collection for water distribution authorities. Their services include IT enabling citizen services, grievances management, document journey and pendencies monitoring, water billing and accounting software and ERP.In the year 1996, the company made an initial public issue of 55 lakh equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each. In the year 1998, the company made a strategic decision to focus on Software and Services business for E-Governance in the domestic market. As per the scheme of amalgamation, the company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Mumbai (formerly known as Advent Business Machines Ltd) with effect fr
Read More
The ABM Knowledgeware Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is ₹357.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is 24.69 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABM Knowledgeware Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is ₹96.5 and ₹204.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.84%, 3 Years at 15.23%, 1 Year at 43.52%, 6 Month at 24.83%, 3 Month at 44.37% and 1 Month at 53.61%.
