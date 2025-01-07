iifl-logo-icon 1
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

196.45
(9.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

83.58

73.65

60.27

60.58

yoy growth (%)

13.48

22.2

-0.51

-36.28

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-29.73

-25.26

-24.34

-29.57

As % of sales

35.56

34.3

40.4

48.81

Other costs

-36.86

-25.95

-19.53

-12.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.1

35.24

32.41

20.36

Operating profit

16.98

22.43

16.38

18.67

OPM

20.32

30.45

27.18

30.82

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.15

-1.15

-1.59

Interest expense

-0.34

-0.43

-0.24

-0.31

Other income

3.97

5

4.22

2.39

Profit before tax

19.43

25.85

19.2

19.15

Taxes

-4.58

-6.26

-3.89

-4.7

Tax rate

-23.6

-24.23

-20.26

-24.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.84

19.59

15.31

14.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.84

19.59

15.31

14.45

yoy growth (%)

-24.21

27.92

5.95

-21.12

NPM

17.76

26.6

25.41

23.85

