Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
83.58
73.65
60.27
60.58
yoy growth (%)
13.48
22.2
-0.51
-36.28
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-29.73
-25.26
-24.34
-29.57
As % of sales
35.56
34.3
40.4
48.81
Other costs
-36.86
-25.95
-19.53
-12.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.1
35.24
32.41
20.36
Operating profit
16.98
22.43
16.38
18.67
OPM
20.32
30.45
27.18
30.82
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.15
-1.15
-1.59
Interest expense
-0.34
-0.43
-0.24
-0.31
Other income
3.97
5
4.22
2.39
Profit before tax
19.43
25.85
19.2
19.15
Taxes
-4.58
-6.26
-3.89
-4.7
Tax rate
-23.6
-24.23
-20.26
-24.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.84
19.59
15.31
14.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.84
19.59
15.31
14.45
yoy growth (%)
-24.21
27.92
5.95
-21.12
NPM
17.76
26.6
25.41
23.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.