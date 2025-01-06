ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.43
25.85
19.2
19.15
Depreciation
-1.17
-1.15
-1.15
-1.59
Tax paid
-4.58
-6.26
-3.89
-4.7
Working capital
-3.64
29.75
-25.86
-8.13
Other operating items
Operating
10.03
48.19
-11.69
4.73
Capital expenditure
0.78
0.03
1.07
0.36
Free cash flow
10.81
48.23
-10.62
5.1
Equity raised
351.4
314.65
279.42
244.11
Investing
15.42
-12.79
48.77
22.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
2.5
0
Net in cash
377.63
350.09
320.06
271.23
