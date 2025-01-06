iifl-logo-icon 1
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Cash Flow Statement

178.6
(-8.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR ABM Knowledgeware Ltd

ABM Knowledge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.43

25.85

19.2

19.15

Depreciation

-1.17

-1.15

-1.15

-1.59

Tax paid

-4.58

-6.26

-3.89

-4.7

Working capital

-3.64

29.75

-25.86

-8.13

Other operating items

Operating

10.03

48.19

-11.69

4.73

Capital expenditure

0.78

0.03

1.07

0.36

Free cash flow

10.81

48.23

-10.62

5.1

Equity raised

351.4

314.65

279.42

244.11

Investing

15.42

-12.79

48.77

22.02

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

2.5

0

Net in cash

377.63

350.09

320.06

271.23

