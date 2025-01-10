ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
211.92
199.66
189.21
177.04
Net Worth
222.16
209.9
199.45
187.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.86
7.73
7.61
7.55
Total Liabilities
230.02
217.63
207.06
194.83
Fixed Assets
41.82
42.98
44.06
43.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
111.18
105.61
87.23
71.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.55
1.04
0.73
0.53
Networking Capital
60.32
52.6
47.99
26.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
41.07
34.78
38.31
21.91
Debtor Days
167.28
108.57
Other Current Assets
43.02
40.66
37.41
30.41
Sundry Creditors
-1.51
-0.44
-8.24
-13.5
Creditor Days
35.98
66.9
Other Current Liabilities
-22.26
-22.4
-19.49
-12.46
Cash
16.16
15.4
27.06
52.2
Total Assets
230.03
217.63
207.07
194.82
