Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter and Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 08th October 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the followings: 1. To approve appointment of Mr. Sharadchandra Abhyankar as Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company subject to approval by the Members through Postal Ballot. 2. To approve re-appointment of Mr. Prakash B. Rane as the Managing Director of the Company subject to approval by the Members through Postal Ballot. 3. To approve the notice to the shareholders for seeking approval of the aforementioned matters through Postal Ballot in a manner to be determined by the Board of Directors. 4. To appoint Scrutiniser for conducting Postal Ballot. 5. To approve Change in composition of Audit Committee. 6. Any other business with the permission of person in chair. Kindly take the above on your record. The outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 08th October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 7.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing and audio-visual means inter alia to consider and take note on the following: - 1) To consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2) To consider retirement of Mr. Sharadchandra D. Abhyankar (DIN: 00108866) due to completion of his 2nd term of 5 consecutive years as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 16th August 2024. 3) To consider appointment of Mr. Sharadchandra D. Abhyankar (DIN: 00108866) as Additional Non- Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company with effect from 17th August 2024. 4) Any other business with the permission of person in chair. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 5.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period and also to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will be opened after the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board at their meeting held on 24th May, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 /-per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on equity share of Rs. 5 each. 1. Approved the Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Copy of the aforesaid results together with the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024