The Board at their meeting held on 24th May, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 /- per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on equity share of Rs. 5 each. Further, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 15 August, 2024 to Wednesday, 07 August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation of the Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to approval of Shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 07th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)