|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from August 26, 2024, to September02,2024 (bothoays inciusive) of the purpos of the 31st AGM of the company for the Financiar year ended Maich 31,2024.
