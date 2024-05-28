TO THE MEMBERS

To

The Members of ACCEL Limited Chennai – 600 034

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of ACCEL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Refer to Note no. 47(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding recoverability of loan given to one of its subsidiary Company of Rs. 490.88 Lakhs outstanding as on 31st March 2024 (Previous year Rs. 361.69 lakhs) which are significantly overdue.

The Management is of the view that there is no diminution to the carrying value of these loans and advances. However, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the timing of repayment and extent of cash flows that will be available from the respective company to settle these dues, we are unable to comment upon the recoverability of the carrying value of the said as at 31st March 2024 and the consequential impact thereof, if any, on the accompanying Statement. Our Report on audited Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 has been qualified in this regard.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

(i) Refer Note no. 10A(2) to the Standalone annual financial results where the company has submitted petition for striking off through Fast track exit mode for one of its 100% owned subsidiary-company and its impact on the financial statements as an exceptional item

(ii) Refer note no. 48 to the Standalone Financial statements for the year, the balance at the end of the financial year for sundry debtors, sundry creditors, loans & advances and advances received from the customers are subject to confirmation. The Management is of the view that there is no permanent diminution/Changes to the carrying value of these sundry debtors, loans & advances and sundry creditors; however, provisions as per policy has been made in this regard in the accompanying financial statements.

(iii) Refer Note no. 53 to the Standalone financial statements where the Company has proposed to amalgamate one of its subsidiary companies.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. REVENUE RECOGNITION Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: • The Company enters into revenue contracts and management uses its judgement in respect of matters such as identification of performance obligations; allocation of consideration to identified performance obligations and recognition of revenue basis assessment of whether performance obligation is fulfilled over time or at a point in time, as per the requirement of the Ind AS 115. • Obtaining an understanding of and testing the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around the revenue recognition. • This has been determined as a KAM in view of (i) the complexity in application of requirements of Ind AS 115. (ii) the significant management judgements and estimates involved in such application. and (iii) there is an inherent and presumed risk involved in the revenue recognition. Refer Note no. 3.11 • Obtaining Information technology (‘IT) reports to assess the design and operating effectiveness of key IT controls over. • Testing of revenue transactions during the year on sample basis to gain an understanding of the terms of the contracts including pattern of transfer of rights and obligations under the contract. • In respect of the contracts tested, evaluating the Managements assessment of revenue recognition, ensuring the compliance with the requirement of Ind AS 115 and reaffirming the judgements applied by the Management based on the actual outcome of delivery of contract. • Verifying the underlying evidences to ensure that revenue is recognized appropriately. • Evaluating the adequacy of disclosures in the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our Opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, we also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We described these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company, as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. A ) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements- Refer Note no 42 (b)(ii) to the standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended 31st March 2024.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

d) i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement e) As stated in Note no 21(B) to the Standalone Financial Statements,

(i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) As stated in Note no 21(B) to the Standalone Financial Statements the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend the year ended 31st March 2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

(i) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of accounts

(ii) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software for the period 1 April 2023 to 27 September 2023 and relating to procurement, invoicing processing, inventory management, Trade receivables Trade payables and of the Realty Division for the period April 2023 to March 2024 (iii) Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software except as mentioned in the paragraph (ii) above, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For K.S. Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 100186W S. KALYANARAMAN Partner Place: Chennai M.No.200565 Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24200565BKAKZW7771

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of M/s ACCEL Limited of even date To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Management of the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of Audit , we state that (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of other intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of all the Immovable properties of Land and Building which are freehold and included under the head ‘Property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except in cases given in Statement 1 as the title deeds are held in the name of the erstwhile subsidiary company viz. Computer Factory (India) Private Limited – CFIPL (amalgamated w.e.f.01.04.2020) .

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and as shown by the records verified by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use or other intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion, the Management of the Company has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from Banks or Financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly Returns or Statements filed by the Company with such Banks or Financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods.

(iii) (a) During the year if the Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, accordingly, we have to report as under:

Particular Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year (i) Subsidiary - - 106.68 - (ii) Joint Venture - - - - (iii) Associate - - - - (iv) Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date- - - - - (i) Subsidiary 36.91 - 498.74 - (ii) Joint Venture - - - - (iii) Associate - - - - (iv) Others - 157.75 329 -

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments/receipts of principal, interest are regular.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days. Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of such principal amounts and interest.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan that existed as at the beginning of the year.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below:

(INRs in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/ advances in nature of loan - - - Repayable on demand (A) 827.74 - 498.74 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 827.74 - 498.74 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% - 60.25%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and it does not have any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and other relevant provisions of the Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duties of customs, Duties of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duties of customs, Duties of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the statutory dues referred to in (vii)(a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given below:

Sl No Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( In INR Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 1.18 AY 2004-05 Commissioner of Income Tax 8.42 AY 2005-06 Assessing Officer * 6.37 AY 2006-07 Assessing Officer * 2.23 AY 2007-08 Assessing Officer * 65.06 AY 2008-09 Assessing Officer * The Income Tax, 1961 Income Tax 36.06 AY 2009-10 Assessing Officer * 9.52 AY 2011-12 Assessing Officer * 100.53 AY 2012-13 Assessing Officer * 21.31 AY 2013-14 Assessing Officer * 0.51 AY 2014-15 Assessing Officer * 206.70 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2 Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952 PF and others 2.38 FY 2011-12 EPFAT – Delhi 3.04 FY 2009-10 EPFAT – Delhi 11.70 FY 2015-16 EPFAT – Delhi 4.41 FY 2019-20 EPFAT – Delhi 3 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 16.51 FY 2005-06 and FY 2006 -07 CESTAT – Bangalore 4 Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 33.88 FY 2008-09 The Company deposited Rs. 33.88 Lakhs. Appeal is pending with CESTAT, Bangalore 15.90 FY 2022-23 Additional Commissioner , Customs (Import) , Chennai 5 Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 Gratuity cases 0.23 FY 2016-17 Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kozhikode

* The above amounts are subject to revision based on the order of the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), wherein certain grounds relating to the appeal were partly allowed. The giving effect order by the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer is awaited .

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us , the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Therefore, the question of reporting on the period and amount of default does not arise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from Banks,

Financial institution and other lenders and representation received from the Management of the Company and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any Bank or Financial institution or Government or Government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purpose by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. Therefore, the question of reporting on details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount does not arise;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations furnished by the Management, which have been relied upon by us, there are no Whistle Blower Complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its Directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Non-Banking Finance Company or a Housing Finance Company. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exits as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing project, requiring a transfer the unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any ongoing projects and hence transferring unspent amount to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section 6 of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company.

Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report

For K.S. Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 100186W S. KALYANARAMAN Partner Place: Chennai M.No.200565 Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24200565BKAKZW7771

STATEMENT 1 (REFER CLAUSE I (C) OF ANNEXURE

A) as above

Description of property Gross carrying value INRs in lakhs No of Cases Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company Second Floor, No: F, Continental Plaza, New No: 705 Old No:3/146 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 006 41.82 1 Computer Factory No Since 29th November 2001 UDS 121 sq ft out of 2 Grounds & 936 sqft, Built up area 370 sq ft, Common car park area No: 8 (Ground floor) 130 sq.Ft Name transfer is under process on account of merger Presently held in the name of Transferor Company. Second Floor, No: H, Continental Plaza, New No: 705 Old No:3/146 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 006 Since 24th March 1995 UDS 125 sq ft out of 2 Grounds & 936 sqft, Built up area 385 sq ft.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s ACCEL Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/sACCEL Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our auditin accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal controls over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.