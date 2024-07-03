iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accel Ltd Share Price

22.04
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.92
  • Day's High23.15
  • 52 Wk High35.48
  • Prev. Close22.47
  • Day's Low22
  • 52 Wk Low 18.6
  • Turnover (lac)14.35
  • P/E31.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value8.96
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)126.89
  • Div. Yield1.33
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Accel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

22.92

Prev. Close

22.47

Turnover(Lac.)

14.35

Day's High

23.15

Day's Low

22

52 Week's High

35.48

52 Week's Low

18.6

Book Value

8.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

126.89

P/E

31.21

EPS

0.72

Divi. Yield

1.33

Accel Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Accel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Accel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 28.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Accel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.51

11.51

11.46

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.78

61.29

59.88

58.18

Net Worth

75.29

72.8

71.34

69.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69.11

1.48

1.92

2.48

yoy growth (%)

4,540.37

-22.76

-22.32

259.26

Raw materials

-24.62

-0.12

-0.51

-0.36

As % of sales

35.62

8.54

26.57

14.75

Employee costs

-17.14

-1.39

-0.99

-0.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.47

-2.36

16.15

-1.94

Depreciation

-5.31

-0.75

-1.05

-1.47

Tax paid

1.33

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.6

-18.98

23.98

4.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4,540.37

-22.76

-22.32

259.26

Op profit growth

-339.75

37.97

-39.4

-28.73

EBIT growth

-116.16

-111.27

-1,390.84

-74.13

Net profit growth

-216.74

-126.96

-552.11

-65.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

167.09

156.64

111.66

70.81

14.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

167.09

156.64

111.66

70.81

14.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.97

4.54

5.63

5.87

0.83

View Annually Results

Accel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Accel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shruthi Panicker

Independent Director

Nagarajan Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

K. R. Varma

Independent Director

RAGHAVAN RANGARAJAN

Whole Time Director

S V Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suraj Prakash Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accel Ltd

Summary

Accel Limited was originally established as Transmatic Systems Ltd in 1986 by two entrepreneurs from Kerala, M R Narayanan and T Ravindran, with equity participation from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, and IDBI. The name of the Company was changed from Transmatic Systems Limited to Accel Transmatic Limited on March 12, 2004 and again from Accel Transmatic Limited to Accel Limited effective on August 14, 2018. The company was promoted to develop and manufacture professional electronic products and communication systems in the state of Kerala, India. The Company is a leading provider of IT Infrastructure Management Services. The portfolio of services includes end - to - end life cycle support for new generation IT infrastructure, Warranty fulfillment services, Managed Print services and Cyber security services. The Company also has a Realty Division focusing on providing ready-to-use plug and play IT space, in their own built-up space in KINFRA SEZ, Trivandrum. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Service, Animation, Engineering, Real Estate and Academic Business. It focused on two core businesses: Embedded Software and Animation, which operated through Ushus Technologies and Accel Animation Studios.In 1991 TDICI , the venture capital arm of ICICI provided funding for expansion/diversification to manufacture High Speed Dot matrix printers in collaboration with OutPut Technology Corporation (OTC) of USA.In 1994 the company had its IPO, the issue was ov
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Accel Ltd share price today?

The Accel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Accel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accel Ltd is ₹126.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Accel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Accel Ltd is 31.21 and 2.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Accel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accel Ltd is ₹18.6 and ₹35.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Accel Ltd?

Accel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.16%, 3 Years at -7.56%, 1 Year at 1.86%, 6 Month at 0.76%, 3 Month at -7.45% and 1 Month at -1.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Accel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Accel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.23 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 28.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Accel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.