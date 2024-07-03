SectorIT - Software
Open₹22.92
Prev. Close₹22.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.35
Day's High₹23.15
Day's Low₹22
52 Week's High₹35.48
52 Week's Low₹18.6
Book Value₹8.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)126.89
P/E31.21
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield1.33
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.51
11.51
11.46
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.78
61.29
59.88
58.18
Net Worth
75.29
72.8
71.34
69.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69.11
1.48
1.92
2.48
yoy growth (%)
4,540.37
-22.76
-22.32
259.26
Raw materials
-24.62
-0.12
-0.51
-0.36
As % of sales
35.62
8.54
26.57
14.75
Employee costs
-17.14
-1.39
-0.99
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.47
-2.36
16.15
-1.94
Depreciation
-5.31
-0.75
-1.05
-1.47
Tax paid
1.33
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.6
-18.98
23.98
4.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4,540.37
-22.76
-22.32
259.26
Op profit growth
-339.75
37.97
-39.4
-28.73
EBIT growth
-116.16
-111.27
-1,390.84
-74.13
Net profit growth
-216.74
-126.96
-552.11
-65.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
167.09
156.64
111.66
70.81
14.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
167.09
156.64
111.66
70.81
14.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.97
4.54
5.63
5.87
0.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shruthi Panicker
Independent Director
Nagarajan Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
K. R. Varma
Independent Director
RAGHAVAN RANGARAJAN
Whole Time Director
S V Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suraj Prakash Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Accel Ltd
Summary
Accel Limited was originally established as Transmatic Systems Ltd in 1986 by two entrepreneurs from Kerala, M R Narayanan and T Ravindran, with equity participation from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, and IDBI. The name of the Company was changed from Transmatic Systems Limited to Accel Transmatic Limited on March 12, 2004 and again from Accel Transmatic Limited to Accel Limited effective on August 14, 2018. The company was promoted to develop and manufacture professional electronic products and communication systems in the state of Kerala, India. The Company is a leading provider of IT Infrastructure Management Services. The portfolio of services includes end - to - end life cycle support for new generation IT infrastructure, Warranty fulfillment services, Managed Print services and Cyber security services. The Company also has a Realty Division focusing on providing ready-to-use plug and play IT space, in their own built-up space in KINFRA SEZ, Trivandrum. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Service, Animation, Engineering, Real Estate and Academic Business. It focused on two core businesses: Embedded Software and Animation, which operated through Ushus Technologies and Accel Animation Studios.In 1991 TDICI , the venture capital arm of ICICI provided funding for expansion/diversification to manufacture High Speed Dot matrix printers in collaboration with OutPut Technology Corporation (OTC) of USA.In 1994 the company had its IPO, the issue was ov
Read More
The Accel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accel Ltd is ₹126.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Accel Ltd is 31.21 and 2.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accel Ltd is ₹18.6 and ₹35.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Accel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.16%, 3 Years at -7.56%, 1 Year at 1.86%, 6 Month at 0.76%, 3 Month at -7.45% and 1 Month at -1.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.