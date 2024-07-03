Summary

Accel Limited was originally established as Transmatic Systems Ltd in 1986 by two entrepreneurs from Kerala, M R Narayanan and T Ravindran, with equity participation from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, and IDBI. The name of the Company was changed from Transmatic Systems Limited to Accel Transmatic Limited on March 12, 2004 and again from Accel Transmatic Limited to Accel Limited effective on August 14, 2018. The company was promoted to develop and manufacture professional electronic products and communication systems in the state of Kerala, India. The Company is a leading provider of IT Infrastructure Management Services. The portfolio of services includes end - to - end life cycle support for new generation IT infrastructure, Warranty fulfillment services, Managed Print services and Cyber security services. The Company also has a Realty Division focusing on providing ready-to-use plug and play IT space, in their own built-up space in KINFRA SEZ, Trivandrum. The Company is engaged in the business of IT Service, Animation, Engineering, Real Estate and Academic Business. It focused on two core businesses: Embedded Software and Animation, which operated through Ushus Technologies and Accel Animation Studios.In 1991 TDICI , the venture capital arm of ICICI provided funding for expansion/diversification to manufacture High Speed Dot matrix printers in collaboration with OutPut Technology Corporation (OTC) of USA.In 1994 the company had its IPO, the issue was ov

