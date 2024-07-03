iifl-logo-icon 1
Accel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.86
(-2.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

117.22

107.34

79.43

43.01

4.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

117.22

107.34

79.43

43.01

4.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

1.07

2.98

0.97

0.43

Total Income

118.5

108.41

82.41

43.98

5.27

Total Expenditure

104.52

93.45

68.89

41.64

7.52

PBIDT

13.98

14.95

13.52

2.34

-2.25

Interest

5.42

4.96

4.11

2.67

0.53

PBDT

8.56

9.99

9.41

-0.33

-2.78

Depreciation

5.45

5.35

5.19

3.97

1.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.64

1.11

0.03

0.47

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.47

3.53

4.19

-4.77

-3.79

Minority Interest After NP

-0.14

-0.16

-0.34

-0.63

-0.57

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.61

3.7

4.53

-4.14

-3.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.61

3.7

4.53

-4.14

-3.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.43

0.62

0.73

-0.82

-0.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.51

11.46

11.4

11.4

11.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.92

13.92

17.02

5.44

-46.58

PBDTM(%)

7.3

9.3

11.84

-0.76

-57.55

PATM(%)

2.1

3.28

5.27

-11.09

-78.46

