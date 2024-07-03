Accel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
117.22
107.34
79.43
43.01
4.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
117.22
107.34
79.43
43.01
4.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
1.07
2.98
0.97
0.43
Total Income
118.5
108.41
82.41
43.98
5.27
Total Expenditure
104.52
93.45
68.89
41.64
7.52
PBIDT
13.98
14.95
13.52
2.34
-2.25
Interest
5.42
4.96
4.11
2.67
0.53
PBDT
8.56
9.99
9.41
-0.33
-2.78
Depreciation
5.45
5.35
5.19
3.97
1.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.64
1.11
0.03
0.47
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.47
3.53
4.19
-4.77
-3.79
Minority Interest After NP
-0.14
-0.16
-0.34
-0.63
-0.57
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.61
3.7
4.53
-4.14
-3.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.61
3.7
4.53
-4.14
-3.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.43
0.62
0.73
-0.82
-0.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.51
11.46
11.4
11.4
11.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.92
13.92
17.02
5.44
-46.58
PBDTM(%)
7.3
9.3
11.84
-0.76
-57.55
PATM(%)
2.1
3.28
5.27
-11.09
-78.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.