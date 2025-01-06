Accel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.47
-2.36
16.15
-1.94
Depreciation
-5.31
-0.75
-1.05
-1.47
Tax paid
1.33
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.6
-18.98
23.98
4.84
Other operating items
Operating
-12.05
-22.09
39.08
1.42
Capital expenditure
24.31
27.32
-5.09
0.29
Free cash flow
12.25
5.22
33.99
1.71
Equity raised
110.57
95.78
61.26
-5.16
Investing
31.32
2.08
-1.87
9.75
Financing
47.97
19.86
5.48
18.44
Dividends paid
0
0
2.28
0
Net in cash
202.12
122.94
101.15
24.73
