Accel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Accel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.47

-2.36

16.15

-1.94

Depreciation

-5.31

-0.75

-1.05

-1.47

Tax paid

1.33

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.6

-18.98

23.98

4.84

Other operating items

Operating

-12.05

-22.09

39.08

1.42

Capital expenditure

24.31

27.32

-5.09

0.29

Free cash flow

12.25

5.22

33.99

1.71

Equity raised

110.57

95.78

61.26

-5.16

Investing

31.32

2.08

-1.87

9.75

Financing

47.97

19.86

5.48

18.44

Dividends paid

0

0

2.28

0

Net in cash

202.12

122.94

101.15

24.73

