Accel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.32
(1.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

69.11

1.48

1.92

2.48

yoy growth (%)

4,540.37

-22.76

-22.32

259.26

Raw materials

-24.62

-0.12

-0.51

-0.36

As % of sales

35.62

8.54

26.57

14.75

Employee costs

-17.14

-1.39

-0.99

-0.74

As % of sales

24.8

93.82

51.34

30.14

Other costs

-22.46

-2

-1.9

-3.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.49

134.55

98.72

153.35

Operating profit

4.88

-2.03

-1.47

-2.43

OPM

7.07

-136.92

-76.64

-98.25

Depreciation

-5.31

-0.75

-1.05

-1.47

Interest expense

-3.78

-0.46

-0.72

-0.63

Other income

0.72

0.88

19.41

2.6

Profit before tax

-3.47

-2.36

16.15

-1.94

Taxes

1.33

0

0

0

Tax rate

-38.32

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.14

-2.36

16.15

-1.94

Exceptional items

4.9

0

-7.38

0

Net profit

2.76

-2.36

8.77

-1.94

yoy growth (%)

-216.74

-126.96

-552.11

-65.69

NPM

3.99

-158.82

454.85

-78.14

