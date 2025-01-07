Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
69.11
1.48
1.92
2.48
yoy growth (%)
4,540.37
-22.76
-22.32
259.26
Raw materials
-24.62
-0.12
-0.51
-0.36
As % of sales
35.62
8.54
26.57
14.75
Employee costs
-17.14
-1.39
-0.99
-0.74
As % of sales
24.8
93.82
51.34
30.14
Other costs
-22.46
-2
-1.9
-3.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.49
134.55
98.72
153.35
Operating profit
4.88
-2.03
-1.47
-2.43
OPM
7.07
-136.92
-76.64
-98.25
Depreciation
-5.31
-0.75
-1.05
-1.47
Interest expense
-3.78
-0.46
-0.72
-0.63
Other income
0.72
0.88
19.41
2.6
Profit before tax
-3.47
-2.36
16.15
-1.94
Taxes
1.33
0
0
0
Tax rate
-38.32
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.14
-2.36
16.15
-1.94
Exceptional items
4.9
0
-7.38
0
Net profit
2.76
-2.36
8.77
-1.94
yoy growth (%)
-216.74
-126.96
-552.11
-65.69
NPM
3.99
-158.82
454.85
-78.14
