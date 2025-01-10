iifl-logo-icon 1
Accel Ltd Balance Sheet

21.4
(-0.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.51

11.51

11.46

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.78

61.29

59.88

58.18

Net Worth

75.29

72.8

71.34

69.58

Minority Interest

Debt

70.9

67.57

67.71

66.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.05

0

Total Liabilities

146.19

140.37

139.1

136.13

Fixed Assets

90.4

88.71

88.34

91.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.22

12.18

12.2

41.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.69

8

11.97

5.38

Networking Capital

27.19

28.14

22.61

-12.04

Inventories

9.28

7.67

5.29

4.13

Inventory Days

21.81

Sundry Debtors

34.19

38.68

26.88

19.83

Debtor Days

104.72

Other Current Assets

34.89

32.11

29.18

38.44

Sundry Creditors

-25.52

-23.94

-13.63

-22.22

Creditor Days

117.34

Other Current Liabilities

-25.65

-26.38

-25.11

-52.22

Cash

9.7

3.34

3.97

10.44

Total Assets

146.2

140.37

139.09

136.13

