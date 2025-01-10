Accel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.51
11.51
11.46
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.78
61.29
59.88
58.18
Net Worth
75.29
72.8
71.34
69.58
Minority Interest
Debt
70.9
67.57
67.71
66.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.05
0
Total Liabilities
146.19
140.37
139.1
136.13
Fixed Assets
90.4
88.71
88.34
91.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.22
12.18
12.2
41.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.69
8
11.97
5.38
Networking Capital
27.19
28.14
22.61
-12.04
Inventories
9.28
7.67
5.29
4.13
Inventory Days
21.81
Sundry Debtors
34.19
38.68
26.88
19.83
Debtor Days
104.72
Other Current Assets
34.89
32.11
29.18
38.44
Sundry Creditors
-25.52
-23.94
-13.63
-22.22
Creditor Days
117.34
Other Current Liabilities
-25.65
-26.38
-25.11
-52.22
Cash
9.7
3.34
3.97
10.44
Total Assets
146.2
140.37
139.09
136.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.