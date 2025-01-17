iifl-logo-icon 1
Accel Ltd Key Ratios

22
(-1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

374.95

92.57

32.36

Op profit growth

-174.34

-7.92

9.34

EBIT growth

-54.02

-136.18

-510.35

Net profit growth

-83.08

-191.78

-248.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.24

-27.1

-56.69

-68.62

EBIT margin

-3.04

-31.49

167.61

-54.06

Net profit margin

-1.13

-31.9

66.94

-59.75

RoCE

-1.81

-6.89

28.51

RoNW

-0.28

-2.4

3.58

RoA

-0.16

-1.74

2.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.14

-0.97

0.74

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.4

0

Cash EPS

-1.21

-1.09

0.55

-0.93

Book value per share

13.94

10.49

6.85

5.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-112.28

-5.5

0

P/CEPS

-12.93

-4.87

-5.41

P/B

1.12

0.5

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

38.04

-15.87

-7.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

43.99

0

Tax payout

-11.42

0.29

-0.03

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

57.49

45.16

65.99

Inventory days

10.72

1.71

5.89

Creditor days

-73.76

-60.37

-194.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.5

5.87

-13.77

3.96

Net debt / equity

0.77

0.34

-0.28

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

20.4

-5.07

2.5

-1.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.17

-45.82

-6.61

-6.26

Employee costs

-26.41

-52.49

-14.74

-70.29

Other costs

-34.16

-28.79

-135.32

-92.06

