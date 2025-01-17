Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
374.95
92.57
32.36
Op profit growth
-174.34
-7.92
9.34
EBIT growth
-54.02
-136.18
-510.35
Net profit growth
-83.08
-191.78
-248.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.24
-27.1
-56.69
-68.62
EBIT margin
-3.04
-31.49
167.61
-54.06
Net profit margin
-1.13
-31.9
66.94
-59.75
RoCE
-1.81
-6.89
28.51
RoNW
-0.28
-2.4
3.58
RoA
-0.16
-1.74
2.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.14
-0.97
0.74
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.4
0
Cash EPS
-1.21
-1.09
0.55
-0.93
Book value per share
13.94
10.49
6.85
5.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-112.28
-5.5
0
P/CEPS
-12.93
-4.87
-5.41
P/B
1.12
0.5
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
38.04
-15.87
-7.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
43.99
0
Tax payout
-11.42
0.29
-0.03
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
57.49
45.16
65.99
Inventory days
10.72
1.71
5.89
Creditor days
-73.76
-60.37
-194.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.5
5.87
-13.77
3.96
Net debt / equity
0.77
0.34
-0.28
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
20.4
-5.07
2.5
-1.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.17
-45.82
-6.61
-6.26
Employee costs
-26.41
-52.49
-14.74
-70.29
Other costs
-34.16
-28.79
-135.32
-92.06
