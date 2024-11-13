Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024

Accel Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited and Limited Review financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 

Accel Limited has informed the exchange regarding the Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024 for the declaration of the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Accel Limited has Intimated the Change in Key Managerial Personnel

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024

Accel Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2024. The Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended 30th June 2024 i.e. from 01st July 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till 12th August 2024.

Accel Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10.08.2024

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

In compliance with Reg.30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24.06.2024 approved the Scheme of merger of Accel Media Ventures Limited (Transferor Company) with Accel Limited (Transferee Company). The meeting commenced at 08.00 P.M. and concluded at 08.35 P.M

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024

Accel Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider declaration of dividends if any. The Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 i.e. from 01st April 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till 30th May 2024.

Outcome of the Board Meeting approved the financial results.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024

Accel Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended 31st December 2023 i.e. from 01st January 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till 14th February 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 12th February, 2024, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 08.00 P.M.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024