Accent Microcell Ltd Summary

Accent Microcell Ltd was originally incorporated on April 10, 2012 as a Private Limited Company as Accent Microcell Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and , the name was changed to Accent Microcell Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 23, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Presently, the Company manufacture Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) consisting Spray Dryer / Spin Flash Dried. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of the high-quality cellulose-based excipients which predominantly find application in the Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Food, Cosmetic and other industries. With 2 state-of-art manufacturing facilities located in Pirana (Unit -I) and Dahej SEZ (Unit -II). Unit I i.e. Pirana manufacture product mainly caters to the domestic market which manufacture MCC, SMCC, PC, MCC with CMC. Unit II i.e Dahej SEZ is set up as export-oriented unit (EOU) which is purely engaged in manufacture of MCC, MCC sphere, SMCC, MCC with CMC which is exported to overseas customers and distributors.Prior to incorporation of Company, the Promoters were operating similar business in form of a partnership firm formed in the year 2002 under the name and style of M/s Accent Microcell Industries. This Partnership Firm was primarily in the manufacturing of variety of excipients, to expand in the pharmaceuticals/excipients sector, the idea behind forming a company arouse and the Company got incorporated on April 10, 2012. In year 2012, it acquired all the Assets and Liabilities of the Partnership Firm through Slump Sale Agreement which executed in June 2012. In 2013, the Company set up new plant i. .e., Unit II (Dahej -SEZ). In 2014, it installed Metal Detector Plant at Dahej. In 2017, it launched new products like Accel 591, Accel 581, Accel S; it installed New Spray Dryer at Dahej Unit-II; further it launched Maccel, Acrocell, RC products.