SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹295
Prev. Close₹288.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.67
Day's High₹295
Day's Low₹279
52 Week's High₹364
52 Week's Low₹224
Book Value₹77.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)587.1
P/E19.58
EPS14.73
Divi. Yield0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.04
12.94
12.9
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.79
37.48
19.19
20.8
Net Worth
163.83
50.42
32.09
25.1
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ghanshyam Arjanbhai Patel
Chairperson
Vasant Vadilal Patel
Whole-time Director
Nitin Jasvantbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Vinodbhai Manibhai Patel
Independent Director
Rajatkumar Dineshbhai patel
Independent Director
Chintan Bhatt
Independent Director
Shreya M Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Braham Pal Chhabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Accent Microcell Ltd
Summary
Accent Microcell Ltd was originally incorporated on April 10, 2012 as a Private Limited Company as Accent Microcell Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and , the name was changed to Accent Microcell Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 23, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Presently, the Company manufacture Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) consisting Spray Dryer / Spin Flash Dried. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of the high-quality cellulose-based excipients which predominantly find application in the Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Food, Cosmetic and other industries. With 2 state-of-art manufacturing facilities located in Pirana (Unit -I) and Dahej SEZ (Unit -II). Unit I i.e. Pirana manufacture product mainly caters to the domestic market which manufacture MCC, SMCC, PC, MCC with CMC. Unit II i.e Dahej SEZ is set up as export-oriented unit (EOU) which is purely engaged in manufacture of MCC, MCC sphere, SMCC, MCC with CMC which is exported to overseas customers and distributors.Prior to incorporation of Company, the Promoters were operating similar business in form of a partnership firm formed in the year 2002 under the name and style of M/s Accent Microcell Industries. This Partnership Firm was primarily in the manufacturing of variety of excipients, to expand in the pharmaceuticals/excipients sector, the idea behind f
The Accent Microcell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accent Microcell Ltd is ₹587.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Accent Microcell Ltd is 19.58 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accent Microcell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accent Microcell Ltd is ₹224 and ₹364 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Accent Microcell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.76%, 6 Month at 3.13%, 3 Month at 3.83% and 1 Month at 12.97%.
