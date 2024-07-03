iifl-logo-icon 1
Accent Microcell Ltd Share Price

279
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:48:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open295
  • Day's High295
  • 52 Wk High364
  • Prev. Close288.4
  • Day's Low279
  • 52 Wk Low 224
  • Turnover (lac)90.67
  • P/E19.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.86
  • EPS14.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)587.1
  • Div. Yield0.35
No Records Found

Accent Microcell Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

295

Prev. Close

288.4

Turnover(Lac.)

90.67

Day's High

295

Day's Low

279

52 Week's High

364

52 Week's Low

224

Book Value

77.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

587.1

P/E

19.58

EPS

14.73

Divi. Yield

0.35

Accent Microcell Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Accent Microcell Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Accent Microcell Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.09%

Non-Promoter- 1.67%

Institutions: 1.67%

Non-Institutions: 43.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Accent Microcell Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.04

12.94

12.9

4.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.79

37.48

19.19

20.8

Net Worth

163.83

50.42

32.09

25.1

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Accent Microcell Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Accent Microcell Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ghanshyam Arjanbhai Patel

Chairperson

Vasant Vadilal Patel

Whole-time Director

Nitin Jasvantbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Vinodbhai Manibhai Patel

Independent Director

Rajatkumar Dineshbhai patel

Independent Director

Chintan Bhatt

Independent Director

Shreya M Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Braham Pal Chhabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accent Microcell Ltd

Summary

Accent Microcell Ltd was originally incorporated on April 10, 2012 as a Private Limited Company as Accent Microcell Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and , the name was changed to Accent Microcell Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 23, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Presently, the Company manufacture Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) consisting Spray Dryer / Spin Flash Dried. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of the high-quality cellulose-based excipients which predominantly find application in the Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Food, Cosmetic and other industries. With 2 state-of-art manufacturing facilities located in Pirana (Unit -I) and Dahej SEZ (Unit -II). Unit I i.e. Pirana manufacture product mainly caters to the domestic market which manufacture MCC, SMCC, PC, MCC with CMC. Unit II i.e Dahej SEZ is set up as export-oriented unit (EOU) which is purely engaged in manufacture of MCC, MCC sphere, SMCC, MCC with CMC which is exported to overseas customers and distributors.Prior to incorporation of Company, the Promoters were operating similar business in form of a partnership firm formed in the year 2002 under the name and style of M/s Accent Microcell Industries. This Partnership Firm was primarily in the manufacturing of variety of excipients, to expand in the pharmaceuticals/excipients sector, the idea behind f
Company FAQs

What is the Accent Microcell Ltd share price today?

The Accent Microcell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279 today.

What is the Market Cap of Accent Microcell Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accent Microcell Ltd is ₹587.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Accent Microcell Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Accent Microcell Ltd is 19.58 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Accent Microcell Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accent Microcell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accent Microcell Ltd is ₹224 and ₹364 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Accent Microcell Ltd?

Accent Microcell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.76%, 6 Month at 3.13%, 3 Month at 3.83% and 1 Month at 12.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Accent Microcell Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Accent Microcell Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.09 %
Institutions - 1.68 %
Public - 43.23 %

