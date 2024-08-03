Recommended a final dividend at the Rate of 10% on the Equity share capital of the company i.e. Rs. 01/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 03-Sep-2024 to 09-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 02-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)