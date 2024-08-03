|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend at the Rate of 10% on the Equity share capital of the company i.e. Rs. 01/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 03-Sep-2024 to 09-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 02-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.