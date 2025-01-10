Accent Microcell Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.04
12.94
12.9
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.79
37.48
19.19
20.8
Net Worth
163.83
50.42
32.09
25.1
Minority Interest
Debt
12.79
22.81
24.1
29.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.11
0.89
1.49
1.19
Total Liabilities
177.73
74.12
57.68
56.22
Fixed Assets
30.9
31.31
30.12
28.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0
0.25
0
Networking Capital
74.09
40.76
24.48
23.8
Inventories
32.98
41.94
39.59
18.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
53.8
30.35
17.04
21.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.66
5.04
5.03
4.52
Sundry Creditors
-19.69
-34.59
-30.17
-18.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.66
-1.97
-7.01
-1.77
Cash
72.49
2.05
2.83
3.62
Total Assets
177.73
74.12
57.68
56.22
