|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the period 01.04.2024 to 30.09.2024 and Restated Financial Statements for the period 01.04.2021 to 30.09.2024, in connection with the proposed and Right Issue of the Company Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 20, 2024 to consider and approve the Restated Financial Statements in connection with the Proposed Right Issue. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund raising by way of rights issue of securities of Accent Microcell Limited Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 29, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:29/10/2024) Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Right Issue Committee meeting held on December 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for thehalf-year ended on September 30, 2024 Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum to Intimation of Board meeting scheduled on 17.05.2024: In addition to earlier communication dt. 10.05.2024 made with respect to Board Meeting Intimation for the approval of audited financial statements for the half-year and year ended 31st March, 2024, the Board of Directors also to consider recommendation of the final dividend, if any. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/5/2024) Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/5/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Accent Microcell Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 27, 2024.
