The Members

ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ace Software Exports Limited (“the Company”) which comprise the Balanc e Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as “Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

OTHER INFORMATION

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high lev el of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, I am also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on t he Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclos ures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement standalone of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March 31,2024.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

3. With Respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For J.A. Sheth & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 119980W)

Jingal A. Sheth Proprietor Rajkot, Dated 30th May, 2024 (Membership No. 107067) UDIN: 24107067BKFGIW1473

“Annexure A” To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the order”) issued by the central government in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of Ace Software Export Limited (‘the company)

On the basis of the records produced to us for our verification/perusal, such checks as we considered appropriate, and in terms of information and explanations given to us on our enquiries, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and

equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no ? VH material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 2A to the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except the following:

Particulars of Property Gross Block as at March 31,2024 Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company offices no. 803 to 810, located at 8th floor of Everest building, Opp. Shashtri Maidan 218.88 Lakh Ace Software Exports Yes FY 2015-16 Pending completion of legal formalities relating to conveyance

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year under review.

(e) There is no proceeding initiated or is pending against the company for holding any benami Property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys nature of operation is such that the inventories cannot be physically verified. Accordingly, Clause (ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year.

(iii) (a) The Company has made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to one company during the year details of the loan are stated in sub-clause (A) below.

(A)

(b) The terms and conditions of the loans givens, prime facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The loans are repayable anytime on demand.

(d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of loan granted.

(e) There are no loans and advances in nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any

other parties as follows.

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans -- -- -- • Repayable on demand (A) 292.72 -- 240.08 • Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) -- -- -- Total (A+B) 292.72 -- 240.08 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100.00% -- 82.02%

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and g uarantees and security provided by it.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company was regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,

Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, Value added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities during the period ending March 31,2024. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at March 31,2024, for the period of more than six month from the date they become payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, Value added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income T ax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has not availed of or has not been disbursed any term loan during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any other entity or person on account of or meets the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies.

(x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments. Accordingly, the requirement

to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of Equity shares (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is as follows:

(? in lakhs)

Nature of securities Type of issue Amount Involved Nature of non-compliance Equity shares preferential allotment 172.00 --

The Company has granted Loan to subsidiary as below.

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiary -- --

(B) The Company has granted Loan parties other than subsidiary or joint ventures or associates as below:

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Others -- 292.72

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of th e books of account and records of the company, We have neither come across any incidence of

fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company, nor have I been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There are no instances of whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provision of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him accordingly; the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year & in Previous Financial year.

(xvii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has came to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company does not fall in the criteria mentioned in Section 135(1) of the Act, Accordingly, the requirement to report on c lause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For J.A. Sheth & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 119980W)

Jingal A. Sheth Proprietor Rajkot, Dated May 30, 2024 (Membership No. 107067) UDIN: 24107067BKFGIW1473

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. we have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls syste m over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For J. A. Sheth & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number - 119980W)