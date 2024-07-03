Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹325
Prev. Close₹319
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.48
Day's High₹325
Day's Low₹312.65
52 Week's High₹345.85
52 Week's Low₹27.7
Book Value₹61.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)400.19
P/E82.64
EPS3.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.4
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.96
13.06
12.81
12.98
Net Worth
27.36
17.74
17.49
17.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.39
7.34
8.71
8.43
yoy growth (%)
14.27
-15.65
3.31
4.7
Raw materials
0
0.5
0.04
-0.12
As % of sales
0.06
6.93
0.55
1.5
Employee costs
-2.71
-2.75
-2.75
-2.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.69
-2.05
1.28
1.23
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.22
-0.28
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.2
Working capital
-0.52
4.12
-0.25
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.27
-15.65
3.31
4.7
Op profit growth
-64.43
-713.07
-46.01
13.07
EBIT growth
-66.47
-257.42
4.37
4.77
Net profit growth
-66.14
-271.62
16.11
-10.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
23.72
10.32
9.78
8.85
9.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.72
10.32
9.78
8.85
9.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.04
0.44
0.81
0.66
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Vikram B Sanghani
Joint Managing Director
Sanjay H Dhamsania
Independent Director
Dharamshibhai R Vadaliya
Independent Director
Vimal Kalaria
Independent Director
Pratik C Dadhania
Independent Director
Dhara S Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Patel
Whole Time Director
Rahul J. Kalaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ace Software Exports Ltd
Summary
Ace Software Exports Ltd was incorporated in Aug.94 as a Public Limited Company by Sanjay Dhamsania, Vikram Sanghani and Jay Sanghani. The Promoters were engaged in the business of database creation since Oct.92 under the partnership firm Ace Software Exports, which was exporting 100% of its production to Apex Data Services, US, since inception. The Company was active in catering to the outsourcing needs of publishers and other organizations since 1992.Thereafter, the Company acquired the business of the partnership firm in Mar.95 and signed a fresh agreement with Apex Data Services for a buy-back of 100% of the production. It provides Document Management, Digital Publishing and Data Conversion solutions using optimal process engineering and cost-effective and flexible conversion systems. Ace are a major full-service digital content provider and are able to deliver digital content with 99.995% accuracy and 100% application based integrity.The company has embarked on an expansion and diversification programme which involves expansion of its existing activities to cater to the large database creation requirement of North American and European markets. The expansion programme envisages nearly a four-fold increase in the existing capacity. The project was part financed through a public issue made by the company in Jan.96. In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of software.The Company has the ability to learn and scale in very short order. Large multi-million page
Read More
The Ace Software Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹312.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Software Exports Ltd is ₹400.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ace Software Exports Ltd is 82.64 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Software Exports Ltd is ₹27.7 and ₹345.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ace Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.26%, 3 Years at 178.36%, 1 Year at 1029.20%, 6 Month at 112.64%, 3 Month at 43.29% and 1 Month at 24.21%.
