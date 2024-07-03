iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Software Exports Ltd Share Price

312.65
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open325
  • Day's High325
  • 52 Wk High345.85
  • Prev. Close319
  • Day's Low312.65
  • 52 Wk Low 27.7
  • Turnover (lac)8.48
  • P/E82.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.16
  • EPS3.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)400.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ace Software Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

325

Prev. Close

319

Turnover(Lac.)

8.48

Day's High

325

Day's Low

312.65

52 Week's High

345.85

52 Week's Low

27.7

Book Value

61.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

400.19

P/E

82.64

EPS

3.86

Divi. Yield

0

Ace Software Exports Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ace Software Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ace Software Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.24%

Non-Promoter- 36.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Ace Software Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.4

4.68

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.96

13.06

12.81

12.98

Net Worth

27.36

17.74

17.49

17.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.39

7.34

8.71

8.43

yoy growth (%)

14.27

-15.65

3.31

4.7

Raw materials

0

0.5

0.04

-0.12

As % of sales

0.06

6.93

0.55

1.5

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.75

-2.75

-2.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.69

-2.05

1.28

1.23

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.22

-0.28

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.2

Working capital

-0.52

4.12

-0.25

-0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.27

-15.65

3.31

4.7

Op profit growth

-64.43

-713.07

-46.01

13.07

EBIT growth

-66.47

-257.42

4.37

4.77

Net profit growth

-66.14

-271.62

16.11

-10.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

23.72

10.32

9.78

8.85

9.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.72

10.32

9.78

8.85

9.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.04

0.44

0.81

0.66

1.02

View Annually Results

Ace Software Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ace Software Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Vikram B Sanghani

Joint Managing Director

Sanjay H Dhamsania

Independent Director

Dharamshibhai R Vadaliya

Independent Director

Vimal Kalaria

Independent Director

Pratik C Dadhania

Independent Director

Dhara S Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansi Patel

Whole Time Director

Rahul J. Kalaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ace Software Exports Ltd

Summary

Ace Software Exports Ltd was incorporated in Aug.94 as a Public Limited Company by Sanjay Dhamsania, Vikram Sanghani and Jay Sanghani. The Promoters were engaged in the business of database creation since Oct.92 under the partnership firm Ace Software Exports, which was exporting 100% of its production to Apex Data Services, US, since inception. The Company was active in catering to the outsourcing needs of publishers and other organizations since 1992.Thereafter, the Company acquired the business of the partnership firm in Mar.95 and signed a fresh agreement with Apex Data Services for a buy-back of 100% of the production. It provides Document Management, Digital Publishing and Data Conversion solutions using optimal process engineering and cost-effective and flexible conversion systems. Ace are a major full-service digital content provider and are able to deliver digital content with 99.995% accuracy and 100% application based integrity.The company has embarked on an expansion and diversification programme which involves expansion of its existing activities to cater to the large database creation requirement of North American and European markets. The expansion programme envisages nearly a four-fold increase in the existing capacity. The project was part financed through a public issue made by the company in Jan.96. In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of software.The Company has the ability to learn and scale in very short order. Large multi-million page
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ace Software Exports Ltd share price today?

The Ace Software Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹312.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Software Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Software Exports Ltd is ₹400.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ace Software Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ace Software Exports Ltd is 82.64 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ace Software Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Software Exports Ltd is ₹27.7 and ₹345.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ace Software Exports Ltd?

Ace Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.26%, 3 Years at 178.36%, 1 Year at 1029.20%, 6 Month at 112.64%, 3 Month at 43.29% and 1 Month at 24.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ace Software Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ace Software Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.76 %

