Summary

Ace Software Exports Ltd was incorporated in Aug.94 as a Public Limited Company by Sanjay Dhamsania, Vikram Sanghani and Jay Sanghani. The Promoters were engaged in the business of database creation since Oct.92 under the partnership firm Ace Software Exports, which was exporting 100% of its production to Apex Data Services, US, since inception. The Company was active in catering to the outsourcing needs of publishers and other organizations since 1992.Thereafter, the Company acquired the business of the partnership firm in Mar.95 and signed a fresh agreement with Apex Data Services for a buy-back of 100% of the production. It provides Document Management, Digital Publishing and Data Conversion solutions using optimal process engineering and cost-effective and flexible conversion systems. Ace are a major full-service digital content provider and are able to deliver digital content with 99.995% accuracy and 100% application based integrity.The company has embarked on an expansion and diversification programme which involves expansion of its existing activities to cater to the large database creation requirement of North American and European markets. The expansion programme envisages nearly a four-fold increase in the existing capacity. The project was part financed through a public issue made by the company in Jan.96. In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of software.The Company has the ability to learn and scale in very short order. Large multi-million page

Read More