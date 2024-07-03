Ace Software Exports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.97
8.38
7.23
6.54
6.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.97
8.38
7.23
6.54
6.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.25
0.31
0.61
0.48
0.58
Total Income
10.22
8.7
7.84
7.02
6.9
Total Expenditure
6.46
7.81
7.85
6.44
8.91
PBIDT
3.76
0.89
-0.01
0.58
-2.01
Interest
0
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.04
PBDT
3.76
0.82
-0.08
0.5
-2.05
Depreciation
0.23
0.49
0.49
0.65
0.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.52
0.33
-0.57
-0.14
-2.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.03
-0.28
-0.25
-0.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.52
0.36
-0.29
0.11
-1.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.52
0.36
-0.29
0.11
-1.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.53
0.7
-1.22
-0.31
-3.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
62.98
10.62
-0.13
8.86
-31.8
PBDTM(%)
62.98
9.78
-1.1
7.64
-32.43
PATM(%)
58.96
3.93
-7.88
-2.14
-40.34
