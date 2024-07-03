iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Software Exports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.97

8.38

7.23

6.54

6.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.97

8.38

7.23

6.54

6.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.25

0.31

0.61

0.48

0.58

Total Income

10.22

8.7

7.84

7.02

6.9

Total Expenditure

6.46

7.81

7.85

6.44

8.91

PBIDT

3.76

0.89

-0.01

0.58

-2.01

Interest

0

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.04

PBDT

3.76

0.82

-0.08

0.5

-2.05

Depreciation

0.23

0.49

0.49

0.65

0.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.52

0.33

-0.57

-0.14

-2.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.03

-0.28

-0.25

-0.94

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.52

0.36

-0.29

0.11

-1.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.52

0.36

-0.29

0.11

-1.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.53

0.7

-1.22

-0.31

-3.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

62.98

10.62

-0.13

8.86

-31.8

PBDTM(%)

62.98

9.78

-1.1

7.64

-32.43

PATM(%)

58.96

3.93

-7.88

-2.14

-40.34

