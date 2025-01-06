iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Software Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

325
(1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Ace Soft. Exp. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.69

-2.05

1.28

1.23

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.22

-0.28

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.2

Working capital

-0.52

4.12

-0.25

-0.54

Other operating items

Operating

-1.39

1.84

0.66

0.17

Capital expenditure

0.25

-0.39

0.08

0.8

Free cash flow

-1.14

1.45

0.75

0.97

Equity raised

26.43

30.24

28.62

25.42

Investing

-0.11

-5.05

1.46

2.57

Financing

0.28

0.27

0

-0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.45

26.91

30.83

28.92

