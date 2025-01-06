Ace Software Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.69
-2.05
1.28
1.23
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.22
-0.28
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.2
Working capital
-0.52
4.12
-0.25
-0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-1.39
1.84
0.66
0.17
Capital expenditure
0.25
-0.39
0.08
0.8
Free cash flow
-1.14
1.45
0.75
0.97
Equity raised
26.43
30.24
28.62
25.42
Investing
-0.11
-5.05
1.46
2.57
Financing
0.28
0.27
0
-0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.45
26.91
30.83
28.92
