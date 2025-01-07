Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.39
7.34
8.71
8.43
yoy growth (%)
14.27
-15.65
3.31
4.7
Raw materials
0
0.5
0.04
-0.12
As % of sales
0.06
6.93
0.55
1.5
Employee costs
-2.71
-2.75
-2.75
-2.45
As % of sales
32.37
37.45
31.58
29.07
Other costs
-6.67
-7.9
-5.55
-5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.54
107.59
63.72
59.38
Operating profit
-0.99
-2.79
0.45
0.84
OPM
-11.86
-38.11
5.24
10.03
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.22
-0.28
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.49
0.98
1.12
0.7
Profit before tax
-0.69
-2.05
1.28
1.23
Taxes
0
0
-0.08
-0.2
Tax rate
0
0
-6.76
-16.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.69
-2.05
1.19
1.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.69
-2.05
1.19
1.02
yoy growth (%)
-66.14
-271.62
16.11
-10.79
NPM
-8.27
-27.92
13.72
12.21
