Ace Software Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

318.9
(-1.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:35:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.39

7.34

8.71

8.43

yoy growth (%)

14.27

-15.65

3.31

4.7

Raw materials

0

0.5

0.04

-0.12

As % of sales

0.06

6.93

0.55

1.5

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.75

-2.75

-2.45

As % of sales

32.37

37.45

31.58

29.07

Other costs

-6.67

-7.9

-5.55

-5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.54

107.59

63.72

59.38

Operating profit

-0.99

-2.79

0.45

0.84

OPM

-11.86

-38.11

5.24

10.03

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.22

-0.28

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.49

0.98

1.12

0.7

Profit before tax

-0.69

-2.05

1.28

1.23

Taxes

0

0

-0.08

-0.2

Tax rate

0

0

-6.76

-16.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.69

-2.05

1.19

1.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.69

-2.05

1.19

1.02

yoy growth (%)

-66.14

-271.62

16.11

-10.79

NPM

-8.27

-27.92

13.72

12.21

