|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.93
3.31
4.69
36.13
Op profit growth
-789.05
-45.98
10.96
137.74
EBIT growth
-329.7
-8.62
2.41
130.12
Net profit growth
-265.93
-0.49
-11.87
148.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-32.56
4.95
9.48
8.94
EBIT margin
-28.72
13.12
14.83
15.16
Net profit margin
-18.75
11.85
12.31
14.62
RoCE
-11.78
5.19
6.12
6.55
RoNW
-2.05
1.17
1.27
1.58
RoA
-1.92
1.17
1.27
1.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.82
2.21
2.22
2.52
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.09
1.53
1.41
1.79
Book value per share
41.3
47.82
45.98
40.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.72
6.95
5.11
3.18
P/CEPS
-1.97
10.04
8.02
4.46
P/B
0.24
0.32
0.24
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
-4.5
8.13
5.06
3.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-8.48
-16.24
-2.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3.59
1.25
0
0.67
Inventory days
35.73
24.5
27.05
36.47
Creditor days
-31.62
-30.19
-30.6
-25.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
26.88
-78.85
-106.94
-66.07
Net debt / equity
0.04
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-0.28
-0.69
-0.93
-1.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
5.57
0.55
-1.5
-2.86
Employee costs
-47.21
-31.57
-29.06
-28.01
Other costs
-90.92
-64.01
-59.93
-60.17
