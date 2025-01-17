iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ace Software Exports Ltd Key Ratios

313.6
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Software Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.93

3.31

4.69

36.13

Op profit growth

-789.05

-45.98

10.96

137.74

EBIT growth

-329.7

-8.62

2.41

130.12

Net profit growth

-265.93

-0.49

-11.87

148.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-32.56

4.95

9.48

8.94

EBIT margin

-28.72

13.12

14.83

15.16

Net profit margin

-18.75

11.85

12.31

14.62

RoCE

-11.78

5.19

6.12

6.55

RoNW

-2.05

1.17

1.27

1.58

RoA

-1.92

1.17

1.27

1.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.82

2.21

2.22

2.52

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.09

1.53

1.41

1.79

Book value per share

41.3

47.82

45.98

40.91

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.72

6.95

5.11

3.18

P/CEPS

-1.97

10.04

8.02

4.46

P/B

0.24

0.32

0.24

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

-4.5

8.13

5.06

3.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-8.48

-16.24

-2.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3.59

1.25

0

0.67

Inventory days

35.73

24.5

27.05

36.47

Creditor days

-31.62

-30.19

-30.6

-25.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

26.88

-78.85

-106.94

-66.07

Net debt / equity

0.04

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

-0.28

-0.69

-0.93

-1.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

5.57

0.55

-1.5

-2.86

Employee costs

-47.21

-31.57

-29.06

-28.01

Other costs

-90.92

-64.01

-59.93

-60.17

Ace Soft. Exp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Software Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.