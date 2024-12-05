|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|2 Dec 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|1:1
|68
|1:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|1:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD. (531525) RECORD DATE 05.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 68/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/12/2024 DR-771/2024-2025 *Issue Price of Rs.78/- is payable as Rs.39/- on Application and Rs.39/- Payable on First anf Final Call as determined by the Board at its sole discretion. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.12.2024)
