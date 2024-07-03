Ace Software Exports Ltd Summary

Ace Software Exports Ltd was incorporated in Aug.94 as a Public Limited Company by Sanjay Dhamsania, Vikram Sanghani and Jay Sanghani. The Promoters were engaged in the business of database creation since Oct.92 under the partnership firm Ace Software Exports, which was exporting 100% of its production to Apex Data Services, US, since inception. The Company was active in catering to the outsourcing needs of publishers and other organizations since 1992.Thereafter, the Company acquired the business of the partnership firm in Mar.95 and signed a fresh agreement with Apex Data Services for a buy-back of 100% of the production. It provides Document Management, Digital Publishing and Data Conversion solutions using optimal process engineering and cost-effective and flexible conversion systems. Ace are a major full-service digital content provider and are able to deliver digital content with 99.995% accuracy and 100% application based integrity.The company has embarked on an expansion and diversification programme which involves expansion of its existing activities to cater to the large database creation requirement of North American and European markets. The expansion programme envisages nearly a four-fold increase in the existing capacity. The project was part financed through a public issue made by the company in Jan.96. In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of software.The Company has the ability to learn and scale in very short order. Large multi-million page contracts have been executed on time after achieving steep ramp-up requirements. Their internal production and information systems ensure that clients get a real time status check of their projects. Its CAD division completed its first project for Apex in respect of the US based MLGW (Memphis Light Gas and Water) AM/FM database. Companys Internet Web Hosting & Designing Service Division has getting good response & become a leading Web presence provider in Gujarat with more than 250 clients. Company decides to transfer this business to a Subsidiary Company namely- Ace Infoway Limited (AIL), in which company holds 80% Shares. Ace Infoway has distiction of having hosted a very prestigious site for Gujarat Higher Secondary Board for presenting results of Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the Board. Also on the anvil are two orders for Web-Sites from International Client.The CAD Division of the company was expanded & at present company has deputed Six of its CAD personnel to the U.S. for Pilot Project in respect of next G.I.S. Contract.The companys new undertaking under the Software Technology Park Scheme located at Gandhinagar and Rajkot completed their first full year of operation .In 2019-20, the Company promoted Ace Nature Cure LLP, naturopathy retreat under the trade name Atmaneem near Rajkot, which was started in May 2019.