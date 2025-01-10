Dear Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the Twenty Ninth Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31,2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended March 31,2023 is summarized below;

(Rs. Lakhs)

Sr. No. Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 1. Revenue from operation 820.08 806.86 1032.35 978.45 2. Other income 34.62 74.17 43.95 80.87 3. Total Revenue 854.71 881.03 1076.31 1059.32 4. Depreciation & Amortization 23.98 19.15 57.76 64.27 5. Employee Benefit expenses 279.15 284.07 347.88 362.80 6. Finance Cost 0.39 0.38 7.07 9.37 7. Other expenses 548.73 621.53 658.65 690.15 8. Profit/(loss) before tax (PBT) 9.84 (57.65) 12.33 (80.82) 9. Taxation - - 0.85 - 10. Profit/(loss) After Tax (PAT) 9.84 (57.65) 11.48 (80.82)

Standalone Revenues of the Company during financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 820.08 Lakhs, a increase of 1.63% from the previous year.

Consolidated Revenues of the Company during financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 1032.35 Lakhs, an increase of 5.51 % from the previous year

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any sum to the General Reserves.

DIVIDEND:

The board of directors of your company does not recommend any dividend for the year.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations") and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 have been prepared in compliance with applicable Accounting Standards and on the basis of audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, as approved by the respective Board of Directors.

The Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report form part of this Annual Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:

No significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting going concern status and Companys operations in future. FIXED DEPOSITS/DETAILS OF DEPOSIT

The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits under chapter V of companies Act, 2013 and, as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31,2023 will be available on the Companys website on

www.acesoftex.com/investor-relations.html

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MEETING:

Name of Directors Founder and Executive/Director Designation Age Qualification Other Directorship in Company Membership of Committee in other Public Limited Companies Mr. Vikram B. Sanghani DIN: 00183818 Jt. Managing Director 60 MBA (Finance) Ace Infoworld Pvt. Ltd. Ace Infoway Pvt. Ltd Ace Computer Education Pvt. Ltd. Everest Office Owners Association Pvt. Ltd. Ace Riverside Pvt. Ltd. Gradient ePUB Solutions Private Limited Neo Rajkot Foundation Sanghani Foundation Mr. Sanjay H. Dhamsania DIN:00013892 Jt. Managing Director 61 MS (Computer Science) Ace Infoworld Pvt. Ltd. Ace Infoway Pvt. Ltd Ace Computer Education Pvt. Ltd. Everest Office Owners Association Pvt. Ltd. Ace Riverside Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Pratik C. Dadhania DIN:02931106 Director 51 Graduate in Architecture - - Mr. Vimal L. Kalaria DIN: 00029395 Director 50 Post Graduate Diploma in Finance - - Mr. Dharamshibhai R. Vadalia DIN:00015165 Director 71 Under Graduate Dipak Agro Oil Mill Pvt. Ltd. Ace Infoworld Pvt. Ltd. - Ms. Dhara S. Shah DIN: 06983857 Director 34 B. Com, CS, LL. B Mayur Floorings Limited Vishal Fabrics Limited Fairdeal Components Limited Nandan Terry Limited Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Audit Committee NRC (Chairperson) SRC CSR Mayur Floorings Ltd. Audit Committee NRC (Chairperson) SRC (Chairperson)

Five board meetings were held during the year ended on March 31, 2023. These were held on May 30, 2022, August 12, 2022, September 05, 2022, November 14, 2022 and February 14, 2023.

Name of Directors Designation No. of Meetings Held Attended Whether attended last AGM held on September 29,2022 Vikram B. Sanghani Jt. Managing Director 5 5 No Sanjay H. Dhamsania Jt. Managing Director 5 3 Yes Vimal L. Kalaria Independent Director 5 5 Yes Dharamshi R. Vadalia Independent Director 5 5 Yes Pratik C. Dadhania Independent Director 5 5 Yes Dhara Shah Independent Director 5 5 No

Pursuant to Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, the independent directors of the Company shall hold at least one meeting in a year, without the attendance of non-independent directors and members of the Management. All the independent directors of the Company shall strive to be present at such meetings. The meeting shall review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole; review the performance of the chairman of the Board, taking into account the views of the executive directors and non-executive directors; assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Management and the board that is necessary for it to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

Meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 23, 2023.

Terms and conditions of appointment of independent directors uploaded on the website of the company. https://www.acesoftex.com/uploads/Independent- Director/Brief%20Profile%20and%20Terms%20and%20Conditions%20of%20appointment.pdf

COMMITTEE:

Audit committee:

The Committees composition and terms of reference are in compliance with provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. Members of the Audit Committee possess requisite qualifications.

Five meetings of Audit Committee were held during the year ended on March 31,2023. These were held on May 30 2022, August 12 2022, September 05 2022, November 14 2022 and February 14, 2023.

Name Designation No. of Meetings Held Attended Vimal Kalaria (Non-Executive Independent Director) Chairman 5 5 Dharamshi Vadalia (Non-Executive Independent Director) Member 5 5 Pratik Dadhania (Non-Executive Independent Director) Member 5 5

Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC):

The Committees composition and terms of reference are in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations.

NRC identifies persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and carries out evaluation of every directors performance and works as per the policy formulated thereof.

Five meetings were held during the year ended on March 31,2023. These were held on May 30 2022, August 12 2022, September 05 2022, November 14 2022 and February 14, 2023.

Name Designation No. of Meetings Held Attended Vimal Kalaria (Non-Executive Independent Director) Chairman 5 5 Dharamshi Vadalia (Non-Executive Independent Director) Member 5 5 Pratik Dadhania (Non-Executive Independent Director) Member 5 5

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Committees composition and terms of reference are in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 the Listing Regulations.

Constituted for considering and resolving grievances of security holders and dissemination of information to shareholders

Four meetings were held during the year ended on March 31, 2023. These were held on May 30, 2022, August 12, 2022, November 14, 2022 and February 14, 2023.

Name Designation No. of Meetings Held Attended Dharamshi Vadalia (Non-Executive Independent Director) Chairman 4 4 Pratik Dadhania (Non-Executive Independent Director) Member 4 4 Vikram Sanghani (Executive Director) Member 4 4 Saniay Dhamsania (Executive Director) Member 4 4

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

J.A. Sheth & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. no. 119980W) appointed as Auditors of the Company, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years at the Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2022. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company. The requirement to place the matter relating to appointment of auditors for ratification by Members at every AGM has been done away by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 with effect from May 7, 2018. Accordingly, no resolution is being proposed for ratification of appointment of statutory auditors at the ensuing AGM and a note in respect of same has been included in the Notice for this AGM.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Repor does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Sheikh Rathod Mishra & Associates (Formerly Sheikh Bhalotia Mishra & Associates), Practicing Company Secretaries, was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under.

The secretarial audit report for FY 2022-23 forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure-1 to the Boards report. The Auditors Report does not contaii any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by it: officers or employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

SUBSIDIARIES:

During the year, the Board of Directors (‘the Board) reviewed affairs of the subsidiary. In accordance with section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we have prepared consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiary, which form part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement of ou subsidiaries containing the salient features of the financial statement of our subsidiary in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended to the consolidate financial statements and hence not repeated here for the sake of brevity. Further, pursuant to the provisions of section 136 of the Act, the financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited accounts in respect of subsidiaries, are available on the website of the company.

Further the Company has adopted a Policy in line with the requirements of the Listing Regulations. The objective of this policy is to lay down criteria fo identification and dealing with material subsidiaries and to formulate a governance framework for subsidiaries of the Company. The policy on Material Subsidiary is available on the website of the Company - www.acesoftex.com/uploads/Policies/Policy%20on%20Material%20Subsidiary.pdf

The company has withdrawn its investment held in Ace Nature Cure LLP on 28th February, 2023. The company does not hold any investment in the Ace Nature Cure LLP anymore. Hence, Ace Nature Cure LLP is ceased to be controlled entity/subsidiary of the Company.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meet: the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has also received from them declaration of compliance of Rule 6(1) & (2) of the Companies: (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, regarding online registration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") at Manesar, of inclusion/ renewal of name in the databank of Independent Directors.

During the year, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than the sitting fees fo the purpose of attending meetings of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided ii this Annual Report.

Loan given to the below mentioned parties during the F.Y. 2022-23 at a prevailing rate of interest for business purpose.

Name Loan amount (in Lakhs) Ace Nature Cure LLP 5.00

Ace Nature Cure LLP is ceased to be subsidiary/controlled entity of the company with effect from 28th February, 2023. Details of investment are provided in the note no. 4 and 7 of Financial Statements.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Your Company believes that conservation of energy is essential and as a responsible corporate citizen, your Company must encourage all employees, vendors and other stakeholders to act on ensuring reduced usage of energy on a perpetual basis.

The particulars relating to conservator ion of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are as under;

(A) Conservation of energy

- the Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy

Company is ever mindful of the need for energy conservation, not only as a method of cost reduction, but also because it is a global imperative. We have ensured that the following measures are institutionalised across all our facilities:

i. Optimal cooling of work areas and data centres.

ii. Switching off computers when not in use.

iii. Utilization of lights and standalone air conditioners only when required.

iv. Minimal usage of AC s and lights during weekend.

- the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate source of energy& Capital investment on energy conservation Equipments

At present, Company has not utilized any alternate source of energy and emphasize on the Conservation of energy and be frugal in utilizing the energy.

- Impact of these measures:

Taking effective measurements in saving energy has significantly benefited the company.

(B) Technology absorption: -

- the efforts made towards technology absorption, benefit derives & Research and Development

i. The Company continues to use the latest technologies for improving the productivity and quality of its services and products. The Companys operations do not require significant import of technology. Company has not incurred any expenses for research and development.

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo: -

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Foreign Exchange earning USD 9,52,590.20 USD 10,35,800.37 INR 7,61,97,055 INR 7,66,49,660.00 Foreign Exchange Outgo (GBP 3545) (GBP 6384) (INR 3,40,184) (INR 6,59,660)

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company continues to use risk management frame work adopted by board in (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise-wide risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputation and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. The Companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct that governs how the Company conducts the business and manages associated risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

Pursuant to section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having net worth of Rs. 500 crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1000 crore or more or a net profit of Rs. 5 crore or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Our company has not triggered any of the above limits; hence, no committee in this regard has been constituted.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS/KMP WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR & LIABLE TO RETIRE BY ROTATION

Pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the key managerial personnel of the Company are

Mr. Vikram B. Sanghani Jt. Managing Director

Mr. Sanjay H. Dhamsania Jt. Managing Director

Mr. Jyotin B. Vasavada Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Mansi D. Patel Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

RETIRE BY ROTATION

Pursuant to the provisions of section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Vikram Bhupatbhai Sanghani and Sanjay Harilal Dhamsania, Directors are liable to retire by rotation and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment.

Appointment is recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

BOARDS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(5), of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statements, it is hereby confirmed that -

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31,2023, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance system established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditor and external consultants audit of financial reporting by the statutory auditor, and reviews performed by management and audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2022-23.

BOARD EVALUATION, POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was

evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non executive directors.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and other individual Directors (including Independent Directors) which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-executive Directors and Executive Directors.

The link of policy of the company on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is as under; www.acesoftex.com/uploads/Policies/Policv%20for%20selection%20of%20Directors%20and%20determining%20Directors%20Independence.pdf www.acesoftex.com/uploads/Policies/Remuneration%20policy%20of%20Directors.%20KMP%20and%20other%20employees.pdf

There has been no change in the policy since the last fiscal year. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the company.

The evaluation of all the directors and the board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the board. The board approved the evaluation results as collected by the nomination and remuneration committee.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The table containing particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is appended as Annexure -2 to the Boards report.

There are no employees in the Company drawing remuneration who are in receipt of remuneration of "One Crore and Two lakh or more, or employed for part of the year and in receipt of "Eight lakh and Fifty Thousand or more a month, under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016.

The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company and has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.acesoftex.com . Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

DISCLOSURE AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 22 OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy.

The following is the summary of the complaints received and disposed of during the financial Year 2022-23:

a) No. of complaints received: NIL

b) No. of complaints disposed of: NIL

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a whistle blower policy and also established a mechanism for directors and employees to report their concerns. The same has been uploaded on the website of the company link to open the policy is www.acesoftex.com/uploads/VIGIL POLICY.pdf

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and prior approval of Audit Committee, Board of Directors and members were obtained whenever required.

The details of the related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act 2013, r/w Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure -3.

There are no materially significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

GENERAL INFORMATION

AGM held during the financial year 2022-23: 29th September, 2022 Stock Exchange where the shares of the company are listed: BSE Ltd.

Scrip Code of the Company: 531525

All the information related to companies, its policies, quarterly financial result, Annual Reports of the Company and its subsidiaries, shareholding pattern and other documents filed with BSE are uploaded on the website of the company i.e., http://www.acesoftex.com/investor-relations.html

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

The Company affirms that the annual listing fees for the financial year 2023-24 to BSE Ltd is duly paid. There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.