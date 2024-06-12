iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Software Exports Ltd EGM

313.6
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ace Soft. Exp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Jun 20245 Jul 2024
EGM 05/07/2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 05th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 5th July, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith consolidated outcome of voting held through e-voting and poll at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Further, Scrutinizers Report on the combined voting results is also enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)
EGM10 Jan 20242 Feb 2024
EGM 02/02/2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on Friday, 02nd February 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company. 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company 2. Issue of equity shares on a Preferential basis to the person belonging to the Promoter Category 3. Issue of equity shares on a Preferential basis to the person belonging to the Non-Promoter Category 4. Increase in the limits applicable for making investments / extending loans and giving guarantees or providing securities in connection with loans to Persons / Bodies Corporate 5. Approval of the related party transaction(s) proposed to be entered into by the Company 6. Approval for investment in Ace Infoway Private Limited 7. Approval for acquiring shares of Ace Infoway Private Limited from Vikram Sanghani & Others 8. Approval for acquiring shares of Ace Infoway Private Limited from Sanjay Dhamsania & Others 9. Approval for acquiring shares of Ace Infoway Private Limited from Pushpaben Kalaria & Others 10. Approval for acquiring shares of Ace Infoway Private Limited from Vaishali Mehta & Other 11. Approval for investment in Qenomy Digital LLP 12. Approval for investment in QeCAD Studio LLP Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 2nd February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith consolidated outcome of voting held through e-voting and Poll at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Further, the scrutinizers report on the combined voting results is also enclosed herewith, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Ace Soft. Exp.: Related News

No Record Found

