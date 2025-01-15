ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising further capital and to create offer issue and allot such number of equity shares through private offerings and/or preferential issue and/or Rights Issue and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 as amended (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) and all other applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other business transactions as applicable Outcome of the Board Meeting 1. The Board has approved the increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing ?11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crore only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs) equity shares of ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to ? 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, subject to the approval of the shareholders. 2. Approved the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of ?10/- each for an amount aggregating up to ?50 Crores to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified later) on a rights basis (Rights Issue) on such terms as may be decided by the Board of Directors or the rights issue committee, subject to receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, in accordance with the applicable laws including the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, SEBI LODR Regulations, and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time and approved other related matters. 3. Constitution of a Special Committee of Board of Directors, in the name and style of Rights Issue Committee to decide on the matters relating to right issue which includes, inter-alia approval of the draft letter of offer, letter of offer along with any amendments, supplements, notices or corrigenda thereto, approval of pricing and terms of the equity shares, right entitlement ratio, date of on-market renunciation, the bid-issue opening and closing date, discount (if any) and all other related matters, including the determination of the minimum subscription for the issue, appointment of Registrar and share transfer agents, legal counsel, advisors and other intermediaries in accordance with applicable laws. 4. Alteration and adoption of new set of Articles of Association (AOA) in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and all amendments thereto in substitution and to the entire exclusion of the existing Articles of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. 5. Proposal for further investment of ? 12,90,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crore Ninety Lakhs Only) in Ace Infoway Private Limited (AIPL) by way of purchase of 1,20,000 equity shares, representing 60% of equity share capital of AIPL from the existing shareholders of the AIPL subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if any. Post investment, the Company will hold 100% share in the AIPL and AIPL will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure A. 6. Proposal for further investment of ? 14,44,52,400/- (Rupees Fourteen Crores Fourty-Four Lakhs Fifty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Only) into QeNomy Digital LLP, a limited liability partnership (Qenomy) for acquiring up to 60% additional share in the Qenomy subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if any. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure B. 7. Proposal for further investment of ? 2,86,34,400/- (Rupees Two Crores Eighty-Six Lakhs Thirty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Only) into QeCAD Studio LLP, a limited liability partnership (QeCAD) for acquiring up to 60% additional share in the QeCAD subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if any. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure C. 8. Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under the name AQE Techtools Private Limited or any other name as may be decided by the management of the Company and as approved by the statutory authorities. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure D. 9. The Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders. 10. The Board has fixed Friday, 7th June 2024 as the record date to identify shareholders for the purpose of the dispatch of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting electronically, along with the details of evoting to the Shareholders. 11. Appointment of CA Rajan Bhimani, Practicing Chartered Accountant as Scrutinizer to conduct the voting process fairly and transparently. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.06.2024)