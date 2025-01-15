|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|12 Jan 2025
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve matters related to the payment of first and final call money on 6400000 partly paid up equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each which were issued and allotted on January 01 2025 on rights basis pursuant to the letter of offer dated December 04 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve at the scheduled meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board the rights issue price rights entitlement ratio record date and other matters incidental or connected therewith. Ace Software Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board at its meeting held on November 23, 2024 has decided to issue partly paid equity shares on the rights basis in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. One equity share for every 1 equity share held. Issue Price is fixed at Rs. 78 per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 and to consider other agenda. The board has approved unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind- As) along with the limited review report issued by the auditor for the quarter/half year ended on September 30, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulation, the same is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Holding ensuing annual general meeting and related agenda thereon; and 2. any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to consider other agenda. Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and Change in composition of Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising further capital and to create offer issue and allot such number of equity shares through private offerings and/or preferential issue and/or Rights Issue and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 as amended (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) and all other applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other business transactions as applicable Outcome of the Board Meeting 1. The Board has approved the increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing ?11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crore only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs) equity shares of ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to ? 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, subject to the approval of the shareholders. 2. Approved the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of ?10/- each for an amount aggregating up to ?50 Crores to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified later) on a rights basis (Rights Issue) on such terms as may be decided by the Board of Directors or the rights issue committee, subject to receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, in accordance with the applicable laws including the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, SEBI LODR Regulations, and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time and approved other related matters. 3. Constitution of a Special Committee of Board of Directors, in the name and style of Rights Issue Committee to decide on the matters relating to right issue which includes, inter-alia approval of the draft letter of offer, letter of offer along with any amendments, supplements, notices or corrigenda thereto, approval of pricing and terms of the equity shares, right entitlement ratio, date of on-market renunciation, the bid-issue opening and closing date, discount (if any) and all other related matters, including the determination of the minimum subscription for the issue, appointment of Registrar and share transfer agents, legal counsel, advisors and other intermediaries in accordance with applicable laws. 4. Alteration and adoption of new set of Articles of Association (AOA) in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and all amendments thereto in substitution and to the entire exclusion of the existing Articles of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. 5. Proposal for further investment of ? 12,90,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crore Ninety Lakhs Only) in Ace Infoway Private Limited (AIPL) by way of purchase of 1,20,000 equity shares, representing 60% of equity share capital of AIPL from the existing shareholders of the AIPL subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if any. Post investment, the Company will hold 100% share in the AIPL and AIPL will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure A. 6. Proposal for further investment of ? 14,44,52,400/- (Rupees Fourteen Crores Fourty-Four Lakhs Fifty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Only) into QeNomy Digital LLP, a limited liability partnership (Qenomy) for acquiring up to 60% additional share in the Qenomy subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if any. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure B. 7. Proposal for further investment of ? 2,86,34,400/- (Rupees Two Crores Eighty-Six Lakhs Thirty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Only) into QeCAD Studio LLP, a limited liability partnership (QeCAD) for acquiring up to 60% additional share in the QeCAD subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if any. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure C. 8. Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under the name AQE Techtools Private Limited or any other name as may be decided by the management of the Company and as approved by the statutory authorities. The details as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure D. 9. The Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders. 10. The Board has fixed Friday, 7th June 2024 as the record date to identify shareholders for the purpose of the dispatch of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting electronically, along with the details of evoting to the Shareholders. 11. Appointment of CA Rajan Bhimani, Practicing Chartered Accountant as Scrutinizer to conduct the voting process fairly and transparently. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financials results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and other matters. Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and appointment of Mr. Amit Mansukhlal Mehta (DIN: 00432898) and Mr. Rahul Jayantilal Kalaria (DIN: 00432774) as Additional Director (Executive) with effect from 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by the Company consider and approve further investment in the Ace Infoway Private Limited QeNomy Digital LLP and QeCAD Studio LLP and other business transactions as applicable. Outcome of the Board Meeting Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations - Acquisition. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations - Raising of funds by the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and to consider other agenda. 1. The Board has approved unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind- As) along with the limited review report issued by the auditor for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as per regulation 33 of Listing Regulation, the same is enclosed herewith. 2. Pursuant to approval of members of the Company in the Extra ordinary General meeting of the Company held on 02nd February, 2024, The Board has approved allotment of 17,20,000 Equity shares on a preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
