Achal Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.31
6.31
6.31
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.88
3.87
3.83
-2.76
Net Worth
10.19
10.18
10.14
3.39
Minority Interest
Debt
4.5
5.7
6.21
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.69
15.88
16.35
3.42
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.46
3.46
3.46
3.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.22
11.92
12.55
-0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.03
0.17
0.5
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
11.44
12.07
12.49
5.62
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.18
-0.11
-6.2
Cash
0.02
0.5
0.35
0.02
Total Assets
14.7
15.88
16.36
3.41
