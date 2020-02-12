iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Achal Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

0.28
(0%)
Feb 12, 2020|03:29:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Achal Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.31

6.31

6.31

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.88

3.87

3.83

-2.76

Net Worth

10.19

10.18

10.14

3.39

Minority Interest

Debt

4.5

5.7

6.21

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.69

15.88

16.35

3.42

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.46

3.46

3.46

3.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.22

11.92

12.55

-0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.03

0.17

0.5

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

11.44

12.07

12.49

5.62

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.18

-0.11

-6.2

Cash

0.02

0.5

0.35

0.02

Total Assets

14.7

15.88

16.36

3.41

Achal Investments Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Achal Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.