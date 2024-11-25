SectorFinance
Open₹0.28
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.28
Day's Low₹0.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.31
6.31
6.31
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.88
3.87
3.83
-2.76
Net Worth
10.19
10.18
10.14
3.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.49
7.85
-0.33
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,915.45
|32.17
|4,37,816.2
|5,613.71
|0.51
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,590.2
|167.6
|2,60,367.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
313.15
|391.02
|2,06,195.84
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
152.85
|30.79
|2,00,405.54
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
479.85
|10.31
|1,60,764.46
|4,370.44
|2.77
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Raja Tirkey
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pradeep Ram
Independent Director
Sarita Devi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Achal Investments Ltd. was originally incorporated in New Delhi on 14th July, 1980. The Company is engaged in Other Financial activities.
The Achal Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Achal Investments Ltd is ₹1.77 Cr. as of 12 Feb ‘20
The PE and PB ratios of Achal Investments Ltd is 0 and 603.24 as of 12 Feb ‘20
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Achal Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Achal Investments Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Feb ‘20
Achal Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 346.40%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
