Achal Investments Ltd Share Price

0.28
(0%)
Feb 12, 2020|03:29:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.28
  • Day's High0.28
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.28
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Achal Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.28

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.28

Day's Low

0.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Achal Investments Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Achal Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Achal Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:09 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.50%

Non-Promoter- 86.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Achal Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.31

6.31

6.31

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.88

3.87

3.83

-2.76

Net Worth

10.19

10.18

10.14

3.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.49

7.85

-0.33

-0.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Achal Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,915.45

32.174,37,816.25,613.710.5114,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,590.2

167.62,60,367.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

313.15

391.022,06,195.84304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

152.85

30.792,00,405.541,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

479.85

10.311,60,764.464,370.442.7713,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Achal Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Raja Tirkey

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pradeep Ram

Independent Director

Sarita Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Achal Investments Ltd

Summary

Achal Investments Ltd. was originally incorporated in New Delhi on 14th July, 1980. The Company is engaged in Other Financial activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Achal Investments Ltd share price today?

The Achal Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Achal Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Achal Investments Ltd is ₹1.77 Cr. as of 12 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Achal Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Achal Investments Ltd is 0 and 603.24 as of 12 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Achal Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Achal Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Achal Investments Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Achal Investments Ltd?

Achal Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 346.40%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Achal Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Achal Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

