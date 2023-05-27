TO

THE MEMBERS OF ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(Formerly known as Achyut Healthcare Private Limited)

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Achyut Healthcare Limited (Formerly known as Achyut Healthcare Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2022, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31,2023 on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2023;

iii.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company. provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules there under;

For, Doshi Doshi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm No. 153683W Sd/- [Chintan Doshi] PLACE:AHMEDABAD Partner DATE : 27.05.2023 Membership No. 158931 UDIN : 23158931BGVDTY8817

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT-31 MARCH-2023

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment.

(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no intangible assets, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified in full by the Management during the year, which in our opinion reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In accordance with the representations made to us by the management, there have not been any proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (section 45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. The inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

iii. As informed, Company has not given any loans, secured or unsecured to firms or other parties listed in register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost record under section 148(1) of the Act for or the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues amount deducted / accrued in the books relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable to the Company, with the appropriate authorities.

According to information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as at March 31,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of the Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income T ax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the whistle blower mechanism under section 177(9) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the year covered by audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the reporting under Clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us, the provision of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO report issued by and the information provided by the auditors of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company we report that CARO is applicable only to the parent and to no other company included in the consolidated financial statements. We have not reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in the CARO report of the parent.

For, Doshi Doshi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm No. 153683W Sd/- PLACE:AHMEDABAD [Chintan Doshi] DATE : 27.05.2023 Partner UDIN : 23158931BGVDTY8817 Membership No. 158931

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31 MARCH 2023

Referred to in paragraph 2 (h) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of AcHYuT HeALtHCARE LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2023. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls which were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.