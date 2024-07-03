iifl-logo-icon 1
Achyut Healthcare Ltd Share Price

4.78
(4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.78
  • Day's High4.78
  • 52 Wk High6.25
  • Prev. Close4.56
  • Day's Low4.78
  • 52 Wk Low 2.87
  • Turnover (lac)40.65
  • P/E228
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.3
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Achyut Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.78

Prev. Close

4.56

Turnover(Lac.)

40.65

Day's High

4.78

Day's Low

4.78

52 Week's High

6.25

52 Week's Low

2.87

Book Value

1.3

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.6

P/E

228

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Achyut Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

Achyut Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Achyut Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.10%

Non-Promoter- 8.14%

Institutions: 8.14%

Non-Institutions: 45.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Achyut Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.83

9.35

6.74

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.93

5.18

2.34

0

Net Worth

30.76

14.53

9.08

0.25

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Achyut Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Achyut Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Jigen Jagdishbhai Modi

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Mahendra C Raycha

Non Executive Director

Akshit Raycha

Executive Director

Amisha Jigen Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonu Lalitkumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Achyut Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Summary

Achyut Healthcare Limited was incorporated as Achyut Securities Private Limited on January 11, 1996 as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Achyut Healthcare Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2002. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Achyut Healthcare Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in trading of Cenzure, Arpimune, Azathioprine IP, Everolimus, Mycophenolate Mofetil USP, Mycophenolate Sodium USP, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus USP, Infrared thermometer, Ascorbic Acid Coated Vitamin C, Calcium carbonate oyster, Cellulose acetate Phthalate, Chlorthalidone IP, Croscarmellose Sodium IP/USP, DIBasic Calcium Phosphate IP, DIEthyl Phthalate, Diltiazem Hydrochloride IP, Easy Coat Fc Titanium Dioxide, Escitalopram IP, Escitalopram Oxalate, Favipiravir among many other products. The Company is currently trading pharmaceutical products based on the customers requirements and customization both to domestic and international borders with each product being traded having its own strengths and significant key areas. With the help of its long-standing market presence and the superior quality of products, the Company has been
Company FAQs

What is the Achyut Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Achyut Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Achyut Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is ₹112.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is 228 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Achyut Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Achyut Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is ₹2.87 and ₹6.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Achyut Healthcare Ltd?

Achyut Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 65.28%, 1 Year at 20.00%, 6 Month at 27.73%, 3 Month at 25.27% and 1 Month at -16.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Achyut Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.11 %
Institutions - 8.14 %
Public - 45.75 %

