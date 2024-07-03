SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.78
Prev. Close₹4.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.65
Day's High₹4.78
Day's Low₹4.78
52 Week's High₹6.25
52 Week's Low₹2.87
Book Value₹1.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.6
P/E228
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.83
9.35
6.74
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.93
5.18
2.34
0
Net Worth
30.76
14.53
9.08
0.25
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Jigen Jagdishbhai Modi
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Mahendra C Raycha
Non Executive Director
Akshit Raycha
Executive Director
Amisha Jigen Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonu Lalitkumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Achyut Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Achyut Healthcare Limited was incorporated as Achyut Securities Private Limited on January 11, 1996 as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Achyut Healthcare Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2002. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Achyut Healthcare Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in trading of Cenzure, Arpimune, Azathioprine IP, Everolimus, Mycophenolate Mofetil USP, Mycophenolate Sodium USP, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus USP, Infrared thermometer, Ascorbic Acid Coated Vitamin C, Calcium carbonate oyster, Cellulose acetate Phthalate, Chlorthalidone IP, Croscarmellose Sodium IP/USP, DIBasic Calcium Phosphate IP, DIEthyl Phthalate, Diltiazem Hydrochloride IP, Easy Coat Fc Titanium Dioxide, Escitalopram IP, Escitalopram Oxalate, Favipiravir among many other products. The Company is currently trading pharmaceutical products based on the customers requirements and customization both to domestic and international borders with each product being traded having its own strengths and significant key areas. With the help of its long-standing market presence and the superior quality of products, the Company has been
The Achyut Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is ₹112.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is 228 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Achyut Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Achyut Healthcare Ltd is ₹2.87 and ₹6.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Achyut Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 65.28%, 1 Year at 20.00%, 6 Month at 27.73%, 3 Month at 25.27% and 1 Month at -16.79%.
