Summary

Achyut Healthcare Limited was incorporated as Achyut Securities Private Limited on January 11, 1996 as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Achyut Healthcare Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2002. Subsequently, the Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Achyut Healthcare Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in trading of Cenzure, Arpimune, Azathioprine IP, Everolimus, Mycophenolate Mofetil USP, Mycophenolate Sodium USP, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus USP, Infrared thermometer, Ascorbic Acid Coated Vitamin C, Calcium carbonate oyster, Cellulose acetate Phthalate, Chlorthalidone IP, Croscarmellose Sodium IP/USP, DIBasic Calcium Phosphate IP, DIEthyl Phthalate, Diltiazem Hydrochloride IP, Easy Coat Fc Titanium Dioxide, Escitalopram IP, Escitalopram Oxalate, Favipiravir among many other products. The Company is currently trading pharmaceutical products based on the customers requirements and customization both to domestic and international borders with each product being traded having its own strengths and significant key areas. With the help of its long-standing market presence and the superior quality of products, the Company has been

