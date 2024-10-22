Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 19th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Voting Result at the EGM of the Company and Scrutinizers report - regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Voting Result at the EGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)