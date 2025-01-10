iifl-logo-icon 1
Achyut Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

4.66
(-4.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Achyut Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.83

9.35

6.74

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.93

5.18

2.34

0

Net Worth

30.76

14.53

9.08

0.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.76

14.53

9.08

0.25

Fixed Assets

9.22

3.54

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.3

1.7

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.03

Networking Capital

21.15

9.44

7.09

0.2

Inventories

0.06

0.32

0.13

0.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.27

0.2

0.28

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

20.88

9.67

7.62

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.5

-0.38

-0.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.32

-0.48

-0.01

Cash

0.37

0.23

0.26

0.02

Total Assets

30.74

14.51

9.08

0.25

Achyut Healthcar : related Articles

No Record Found

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

