Achyut Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.83
9.35
6.74
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.93
5.18
2.34
0
Net Worth
30.76
14.53
9.08
0.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.76
14.53
9.08
0.25
Fixed Assets
9.22
3.54
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.3
1.7
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.03
Networking Capital
21.15
9.44
7.09
0.2
Inventories
0.06
0.32
0.13
0.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.27
0.2
0.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.88
9.67
7.62
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.5
-0.38
-0.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.32
-0.48
-0.01
Cash
0.37
0.23
0.26
0.02
Total Assets
30.74
14.51
9.08
0.25
No Record Found
