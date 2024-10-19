Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board meeting for allotment of Bonus shares

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Achyut Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 19th October 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to transact following business; 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve Sub-Division of the face value of equity share subject to necessary approvals. 3. To consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company subject to approval of the members; 4. To recommend and approve issue of Bonus shares post sub-division of shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. 5. To consider and approve the related party transaction disclosure under regulation 23 (9) of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024 Revised outcome with Limited Review Report Results with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

Achyut Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 02nd September 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to transact following business; 1. To call 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company and decide the time date day and venue of the meeting. 2. To consider and approve Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting & Directors Report for the year ending 31st March 2024. 3. To Appoint Mr. Kamlesh M Shah & Co. PCS as Scrutinizers for the e.voting process of the companys ensuing AGM. 4. To fix the date of Book Closure of the Company. 5. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome Of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024