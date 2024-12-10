Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024 Recommended the proposal for subdivision of Companys 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each, subject to approval of Shareholders (Annexure I). Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED (543499) RECORD DATE 10.12.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/12/2024 DR-774/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED(543499) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Scrip Code 543499 Scrip Name ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED Current Market Lot 2250 Revised Market Lot 31500 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0K1401012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 6,73,02,000 Equity shares of Re.1/- each would be allotted as on December 11,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated, November 26,2024). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.11.2024) New ISIN : INE0K1401020 Source : NSDL (07.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241127-39 dated November 27, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Achyut Healthcare Ltd (543499) New ISIN No. INE0K1401020 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-12-2024 (DR- 774/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.12.2024)