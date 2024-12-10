4:10 Bonus Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED (543499) RECORD DATE 10.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/12/2024 DR-774/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED(543499) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Scrip Code 543499 Scrip Name ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED Current Market Lot 2250 Revised Market Lot 31500 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0K1401012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company, 6,73,02,000 Equity shares of Re.1/- each would be allotted as on December 11,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated, November 26,2024). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.11.2024)