Achyut Healthcare Ltd Management Discussions

As per Clause 34(2) (e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is appended to this report.

(A) INTRODUCTION:

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of "ACHYUT HEALTHCARE PRIVATE LIMITED" under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 01, 1996 bearing Corporate Identification Number U67120GJ1996PLC028600 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to the special resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on November 08, 2021 and consequent upon conversion, the name of Company was change to ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LIMITED vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 30, 2021 bearing Corporate Identification Number U67120GJ1996PLC028600 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Further, the Company has issued share pursuant to Initial Public Offer (IPO) and listed on SME platform of BSE LTD on 30th March 2022 and Company has further allotted 2604000Share Capital via Preferential allotment dated 05th January, 2023. So the Paidup Share Capital of the Company as on 31st march, 2023 is 9345000.

(B) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND OUTLOOK :

The Company operates in the single Business Segment of Pharmaceutical formulations in the forms of Tablets, Capsules, Oral liquid and Injectable. Industry is expected to achieve average annual growth.

(C) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There was no employee drawing salary in excess of limits described under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

(D) OPPORTUNITIES,THREATS, RISKS & CONCERNS :

Very high competition from large and small and new comers in the Pharma field it is very difficult to stand in stable position. As Government issued revised new DPCO and many products of our Company are covered under DPCO may affect the working of the Company. Management have confidence that in near future Company may achieve export revenues in addition to domestic revenues.

(E) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY :

The Company has a good system of internal controls in all spheres of its activity. The internal control system is supplemented by effective internal audit being carried out by an external firm of Chartered Accountants. The Audit committee regularly reviews the findings of the internal auditors and effective steps to implement the suggestion / observation of the Auditors are taken and monitored regularly. In the opinion of the Board, an effective internal control system adequate to the size of the Company exists.

F) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECTS TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE :

The management is very much hopeful for bright future of the company as the products of the company enjoys very good reputation in the market. The sales team of the company always updates the management and accordingly the management change the products mix as per trend of the market. Here, management would like to inform that due to heavy competition from the large phrama companies as well as new companies entry in the market, the sales and margin has been decreased substainally.

G) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT :

Statements in the Management Discussion and analysis describing the Companys position and expectation may be "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied Important factors that could make, among other, economic conditions affecting demand / supply and price conditions in the market in which the Company operates, in the Government regulations, Tax Laws and other statutes and incidental factors.