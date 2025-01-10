To the Members of ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements. Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Acknit Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Cash Flows statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognised when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: R e f e r N o t e 1 t o t h e Standalone Financial Statements - Significant Accounting Policies • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and testing thereof. • Evaluating the integrity of the general information and t e c h n o l o g y c o n t r o l environment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls. • Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. • Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year-end. • Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the y e a r e n d , i n c l u d i n g examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period. • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. 2. Litigations Contingencies Principal Audit Procedures The Company is periodically subject to challenges/scrutiny on range of matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax. Further, potential exposures may also arise from general legal proceedings environmental issues etc. in the normal course of business. Our audit procedures included: • We tested the effectiveness of controls around the recording and re-assessment of contingent liabilities. Assessment of contingent liabilities disclosure requires Management to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures. Whether the liability is inherently uncertain, the amounts involved are potentially significant and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as liability, is inherently subjective. • We used our subject matter experts to assess the value of material contingent liabilities in light of the nature of exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. • We discussed the status and potential exposures in respect of significant litigation claims with the Companys internal legal team including their views on the likely outcome of each litigation and claim and the magnitude of potential exposure and sighted any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors. • We assessed the adequacy of disclosures made. • We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team. • We performed retrospective review of management judgements relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome. 3 Capitalisation of property, plant and equipment. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has incurred significant capital expenditure. Total additions to property, plant and equipment was Rs. 100.30 Lakhs in the current year. • Assessed the nature of the additions made to property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress on a test check basis to test that they meet the recognition criteria as set out in para 16 to 22 of Ind AS 16, including any such costs incurred specifically for trial run. Reviewed the project completion/handover certificate provided by the management to determine whether the asset is in the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management. 4 Allowance for Credit Losses Principal Audit Procedures The Company determines the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industries the Company deals with and the countries where it operates. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company has also considered credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for credit losses for trade receivables and unbilled revenue included the following, among others: We tested the effectiveness of controls over the (1) development of the methodology for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions (2) completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default and We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because the Company exercises significant judgment in calculating the expected credit losses. (3) computation of the allowance for credit losses. For a sample of customers: We tested the input data such as credit reports and other credit related information used in estimating the probability of default by comparing them to external and internal sources of information. We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also : -

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flows Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind As specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from Directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A to this report;

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate by us in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material miss-statement.

v. As per Statement of Changes in Equity to the financial statements :-

(a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. [Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For SRB & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. : 310009E Biswanath Paul (Partner) Membership No. : 068186 UDIN:24068186BJZYBQ4562 Place: Kolkata Date: 22nd May, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to In paragraph 1 (f) under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report to the members of Acknit Industries Limited of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LIMITED"as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safe guarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting;

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SRB & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. : 310009E Biswanath Paul (Partner) Membership No. : 068186 UDIN:24068186BJZYBQ4562 Place: Kolkata Date: 22nd May, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our Report of even date]

I. Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE"):

a. i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets and Investment Property.

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. The management of the Company verifies PPE, Right-ofuse Assets and Investment Property according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals. Pursuant to the programme, certain items of PPE have been verified by the management during the year, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made there under. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

II. In respect of Inventories:

a. Physical verification of inventories have been conducted by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals; and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory (including inventories lying with third parties) were noticed.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

III. In respect of Loan:

a. A. The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiaries and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable

B. The Company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees as specified below :

Loan / Advances to employees ( Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year 10.38 Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 12.14

b. The terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to a(B) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

d. Loans or advances in the nature of loans given.

e. No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans that are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans or provided any guarantee or security to parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the company act, 2013.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76, or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance and Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to deposit accepted by the Company from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

VI. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services rendered by the company.

VII. In respect of Statutory dues:

a. The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes..

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IX. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lenders. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year the Company has not taken any funds from an entity or person, on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

X. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. a. On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report.

XII. The company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in Compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. a. As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CICs as part of the Group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVII.The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII.There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX. On the basis of ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and more particularly, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. This matter has been disclosed in note 27 to the financial statements.

b. Since there is no unspent amount accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.